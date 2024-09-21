Does the thought of kurkure momos instantly make you drool? Do you find it hard to say no whenever someone offers them to you? Well, who can blame you, as their irresistible crispy texture makes anyone want to dig in. While they certainly satisfy our crispy food cravings, we can't ignore the fact that they are quite unhealthy. Kurkure momos are deep-fried - something we want to avoid when trying to lead a healthy lifestyle. But guess what? You can transform this deep-fried snack into a healthier, guilt-free version. We recently came across a recipe for high-protein kurkure momos that will surprise your taste buds. They're equally delicious and can be prepared in just under 30 minutes!

What Makes These Kurkure Momos So Great?

Kurkure momos are typically deep-fried, but these are prepared in an air fryer. This significantly reduces the calorie count, giving them an edge over regular kurkure momos. Moreover, the filling is made with paneer and tofu, making them high in protein. They are ideal for those who want to enjoy similar flavours without compromising their health.

What Are Kurkure Momos Made Of?

The filling includes tofu and paneer, but feel free to skip tofu if you don't like its taste. You can prepare the filling with paneer alone, and they'll taste just as good. If you decide to skip the tofu, don't forget to increase the quantity of paneer.

How To Ensure Kurkure Momos Turn Our Crispy?

The crispy texture of kurkure momos is what makes them so loved. To achieve this, ensure you arrange them evenly in the air fryer basket. This allows for even cooking, resulting in a super crispy texture. Also, be sure to brush some oil over the momos before placing them in the basket.

Kurkure Momos Recipe | How To Make High-Protein Kurkure Momos

The recipe for these high-protein kurkure momos was shared by nutritionist Vaishali Garg on her Instagram. Start by preparing the filling. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped garlic, onions, cabbage, and carrots. Next, add crumbled paneer and tofu, followed by soy sauce, vinegar, garam masala, black pepper, and salt. Give it a good mix and set it aside. Now, prepare a slurry by mixing cornstarch with besan, salt, and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Prepare a dough using atta, divide it into equal portions, and roll them out. Place the prepared paneer filling in the centre and seal the edges nicely, forming a momo shape. Dip the momos in the besan slurry, then coat them with jowar flakes. Brush a little oil over them and air fry at 180 degrees C for about 20 mins. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

With this easy recipe, you can savour your favourite kurkure momos minus the guilt. So, why wait? Try making them today and make your snack time more enjoyable!