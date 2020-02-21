New Menu At Oasis, Vivanta Surajkund Is All About Healthy Affair And ‘Taste Of Nostalgia’

New Menu at Vivanta Surajkund

Highlights The new menu brings forth the essence of organic flavours

This menu is curated to offer tasty yet healthy dishes to the guests

The new menu is specially curated to suit the healthy preferences of mi

Amaranth, millets, oats, ragi, and quinoa - do these ingredients take you aback? Or are you among those who swear by these super foods in your daily life? Whatever the group be that you belong to, you can never ignore a tasty food, that too if it has everything healthy in it. That is the idea behind the newly designed menu at Vivanta Surajkund, NCR's all day dining restaurant - OASIS. It is named 'taste of nostalgia'. Speaking about the idea behind the name of the menu, the curators Junior Sous Chef Executives Geetika Gupta and Prashant Banerjee said, the menu includes all the centuries-old healthy ingredients like amaranth, millets, oats, ragi and quinoa, barley, red rice and bulgur, with a contemporary flavour in them.





"Arousing a sense of nostalgia, the new menu brings forth the essence of organic flavours through the usage of soul ingredients that provide nutritious value to the dish. The new menu is specially curated to suit the healthy preferences of millennial. We, at Vivanta Surajkund, look forward to delight our patrons with our unique offerings," the chefs said.





According to the chefs, this menu is curated to offer tasty yet healthy dishes to the guests, especially the fitness conscious millennial, who doesn't like to compromise on health even when they go out for meals.





"With the growing awareness about healthy eating, Indians are making conscious effort to opt for healthy food options. To cater to this requirement of the millennials, we are delighted to offer unique meal experiences to our esteemed guests presenting this healthy, traditional menu with a twist. Vivanta Surajkund NCR has been a proud purveyor of celebrated cuisines and culinary experiences for years and will continue to serve its patrons with the best of offerings," said Vikas Yadav , General Manager, Vivanta Surajkund, NCR.

We started our meal with vegetable quinoa soup and smoked salmon with spinach-quinoa salad. The combination smoked salmon, quinoa, beans, spinach and tomato made the latter a perfect salad for Spring. We then moved on to some appetizers that included gosht ki kathi in oatmeal roti, which is tender cooked lamb served in oatmeal flour bread and bulgur falafel wrap. The gosht ki kathi in oatmeal roti, in a layman language, was a tikka roll with an addition of health factor in it. A bit dry on palate, this wrap is stuffed with crispy falafel, lettuce, avocado, red onion and garlic hummus.





Smoked salmon with spinach-quinoa salad Gosht ki kathi in oatmeal roti

Without much ado, we moved on to the main course where we had a roasted lamb and bulgur kebabs with walnut chutney. It was a burger that had juicy well-minced lamb patty in it with a spread of walnut chutney. They nutty flavour of the chutney gave an earthy flavour to the burger. We then had barley risotto and bulgur wheat khichda with lamb.





Roasted lamb and bulgur kebabs with walnut chutney Bulgur wheat khichda with lamb

What stood out in the meal were the desserts, which were healthy and had the perfect amount of sweetness in them. We ordered barley groats and apple creme brulee, amaranth cupcakes with almond milk reduction and beetroot and multi-millet halwa. Each of the dishes were very tasty and satisfying.





Amaranth cupcakes with almond milk reduction Beetroot and multi-millet halwa

The overall experience with the new menu is satisfying, but what stands out is the amuse bouche- one shot of tangy and spicy imli juice. This not only sets the tone for the meal, but also will take everyone to their childhood to remember those small, cute imli candies.





So this weekend, you can plan a day at Vivanta Surajkund and try the new menu at Oasis out to take a trip to your childhood!











Where: OASIS, Vivanta Surajkund, NCR





Address: Shooting Range Rd, Block C, Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana 121009



