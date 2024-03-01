In recent times, Mumbai has been seeing several new restaurant openings every month. February has been no different. As we enter March 2024, are you wondering which places you cannot afford to miss? We have compiled a list of some of the top new restaurants in Mumbai you should consider visiting this month. Several of them celebrate comfort food and sophisticated experiences in exciting new ways. Lovers of Asian and Italian fare are in for a special treat. Check out the full list below:





Here Are 7 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Try In March 2024

1. Freny's

Chef Freny Fernandes (of Moner fame) has opened a new restaurant and bar steeped in personal history. At Freny's in Bandra, diners can get the opportunity to dig into East Indian dishes or indulge in delicious comfort food like pasta, pizzas and more. Nearly every dish has a memory or story attached to it, and you'll be left craving more.

Where: Shop no.11, Silver Pearl Building, W, Waterfield Road, opposite China Gate, Bandra West, Mumbai





2. La Panthera

This sophisticated European restaurant is the latest offering by culinary duo Chef Manuel Olveira and his wife Mickee Tuljapurkar. (They also run the award-winning La Loca Maria). The menu features enduring European classics while elegantly incorporating modern culinary techniques. The stunning interior design provides a one-of-a-kind backdrop for an unforgettable meal.





Where: Unit 1 & 2, INS Tower, G Block, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai.





3. Kembara

Photo Credit: Kembara Mumbai

Hyderabad's pan-Asian restaurant has made its Mumbai debut in BKC. Drop in for authentic comfort food with handpicked recipes from cuisines including Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malay, Korean, etc. Pair these delights with flavourful cocktails that will further enhance your experience. The food menu is curated by Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, who is also well-known for her eponymous restaurant on Hill Road.





Where: Shop no 11, Kembara, Ins Tower, Opposite Indian Oil Petrol Pump, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.





4. Takumi

Lovers of Asian cuisines should also check out the newly opened Takumi in Santacruz. The menu presents an innovative celebration of Southeast Asian flavours. The bar promises a unique and delectable selection of cocktails. Along with interiors inspired by Japanese architecture, guests can also enjoy cultural performances that will enhance their dining experience.





Where: Takumi, Ground Floor, Savoy Chambers, Linking Rd, near Porsche Showroom, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai.





5. Megumi

Spanning an impressive 6000 square feet, Megumi is a must-try destination for those seeking a memorable culinary experience. This new restaurant represents a distinctive representation of Japanese culinary artistry. It draws inspiration from Nikkei resto-bar culture and philosophy.





Where: 9th floor, Ramee Emerald II, Linking Rd, above Nike Showroom, Vithaldas Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai.





6. Nadara

Nadara is a fresh addition to Goregaon's bustling dining scene. This multi-cuisine restaurant offers diners a taste of different regional delicacies. From India, guests can feast on dishes from Maharashtra, Konkan, Mangalore, and Kerala. From outside the country, opt for yummy treats inspired by flavours from Turkish, Afghan, and Bangladeshi kitchens, alongside tempting Italian specials.





Where: Nadara, Ground floor of Arnna Hotel, 326, Walbhat Rd, next to Sharma Industrial Estate, Cama Industrial Estate, Goregaon, Mumbai.





7. Mansionairre By The Roof

Mansionairre By The Roof is an exciting new rooftop dining destination in Thane. Guests can enjoy a delightful dinner beneath the twinkling stars within the expansive open-air dining area, or seek solace in the cosy indoor corners. Set atop the urban landscape, Mansionairre by the Roof beckons you to an evening of opulence and sophistication. Diners can relish Continental, Indian, Asian, Japanese, Italian, Mexican and other delicacies.





Where: Centrum Business Square, A wing, Unit no. 1401, 1402, 1403, 1404, Near Lotus IT Park, Road no. 16, Waghle Industrial Estate, Thane





