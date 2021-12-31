With only a few hours left for 2022 to arrive, we can't help but be excited to ring in the new year with our friends and family. We are all busy planning the night, some are hosting a low-key dinner party with the family and others are inviting friends home to dance away the night. If you are confused about what you should be making for the last dinner of the year, then we have some sure-shot recipes that would not only impress your guests but also have them competing for a third serving! Here are five evergreen veg gravies that would make a delicious addition to your dinner.





New Year 2022: 5 Veg Gravy Recipes That Would Spice Up Your Dinner Party

1. Paneer Butter Masala

If you are looking for a thick, delicious full of cream gravy, this is just the right dish for you. Butter fried paneer chunks are cooked in rich tomato and cashew gravy to give this scrumptious gravy. Serve paneer butter masala with matar pulao.





The Manchurian goes well with fried rice.

2. Gobhi Manchurian

Juicy and crispy Manchurian balls made from the delicious gobhi are bathed in hot and spicy gravy to give this classic Indo-Chinese gravy. If you love spicy food, then this gobhi Manchurian will be your go-to gravy.





3. Chilli Paneer

A classic Indo-Chinese dish, chilli paneer is one of our favourite gravies for almost any and every occasion. This recipe yields one of the best chilli paneer that goes well with veg fried rice, schezwan fried rice, hakka noodles for the main course or can be served as a starter.





Serve the kofta with tandoori roti.

4. Malai Kofta

One of the most popular vegetarian dishes, malai kofta always has a spot on the table in restaurants or dinner parties. Small, round and crispy koftas with a gorgeous dry fruit filling are soaked in a flavourful tomato, creamy gravy to give you the perfect meal.





5. Dal Makhani

A must-have at every dinner party, dal makhani is one Punjabi dal that screams deliciousness and indulgence. This dhaba-style dal makhani recipe is comparatively easy to make and requires easily accessible ingredients.





Make these recipes for your New Year's Eve and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Happy New Year 2022!