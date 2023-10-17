The vibrant festival of Navratri gives us an opportunity to experience unique culinary experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Since the fasting diet is limited to a few select ingredients, you can experiment and create a myriad of dishes for healthy and delicious fasting. Among these vrat-friendly ingredients, samak rice comes as a savour for rice lovers who can't do without having a meal of rice in a day. Samak rice is most commonly used to make Navratri special samak khichdi, which is full of nutrients and flavours. Without discrediting samak khichdi for the yummy delicacy that it is, we want to introduce you to another samak rice recipe that you should dry during the Navratri 2023 festival - samak pulao.





Samak rice lets you enjoy the familiar flavour of your vegetable pulao while following the guidelines of the Navratri fasting diet. The samak pulao recipe is a must-have in your Navratri menu. Why? It is healthy and oh-so delicious!

Also Read: Sharad Navratri 2023: 10 Essential Ingredients You Must Stock In Pantry For Navratri

What is samak rice? What it is made of?

Samak rice, also known as sama or barnyard millet, is a type of seed, not true rice. It's tiny, round, and has a pale colour. Samak rice is derived from the Echinochloa frumentacea plant, and it's naturally gluten-free. This makes it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities, making it a popular choice during fasting.

Samak ke chawal is also known as barnyard millet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why is samak rice used for fasting? Samak benefits:

Samak rice has earned its place as a fasting staple for several reasons:





Gluten-Free: Samak rice is naturally gluten-free, a crucial attribute during fasting when many grains are avoided. This quality makes it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.





Easy to Digest: Samak rice is light on the stomach and easy to digest, which is essential when fasting. It provides sustained energy without causing discomfort.





Nutrient-Rich: Despite its small size, samak rice is packed with essential nutrients. It contains fibre, minerals, and vitamins that provide nourishment during fasting.





Cultural Significance: Samak rice has been part of Indian fasting traditions for centuries. It's deeply ingrained in the cultural and religious fabric, making it an integral part of Navratri celebrations.

Also Read: Healthy Sharad Navratri 2023 Fasting: 3 Food Swaps For Guilt-Free Eating

How To Make Samak Rice Pulao For Navratri I Samak Rice Pulao Recipe

First, wash the samak rice thoroughly and drain it. This step removes any excess starch. Heat some ghee over medium heat in a pan. Add cumin seeds and chopped green chillies, and saute them. Next, add the washed samak rice and saute it. Pour in some water along with a pinch of rock salt, and bring it to a boil. Cover the pan, and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes. Add boiled and cubed potatoes and chopped peanuts. Cook for a few more minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for samak rice pulao.





The Samak rice pulao recipe is a great way to whet your rice cravings while fasting.