If there is one snack that a chicken lover can never say no to, it has to be a bucket full of crispy chicken wings. Juicy and succulent pieces of chicken coated in flavourful masalas and deep-fried to perfection - it's almost impossible to stop having just one. They also make for a lip-smacking snack to serve at dinner parties or enjoy for a movie night. However, making them at home can be a little tricky, which is why we prefer ordering them in. After all, that restaurant-style crispy texture would make anyone drool. But what if we told you that you could make your own bucket of crispy chicken wings? Yes, you heard that right! Here we bring you some easy tips that'll help you recreate restaurant-style chicken wings at home, every single time.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Crispy Chicken Wings At Home:

1. Make sure to pat dry the chicken wings

The process of making perfectly crispy chicken wings at home all begins with how dry your chicken is. Chicken naturally contains moisture, so it's important to get rid of it. Gently pat dry the wings using tissue paper before you start with the marination process. You could also pop them in the fridge for some time.

2. Add baking powder to the marinade mix

The next step in making chicken wings is to marinate them. For this, a mixture of maida, cornflour, and some masalas is used, which helps give the chicken a nice crispy coating. But if you want to enjoy restaurant-style chicken wings, we suggest you add some baking powder to this mix as well. Trust us, you'll be surprised to see the amazing results.

3. Use the right flame for deep-frying

Most of us are in such a hurry to cook the chicken wings that we often neglect this step. Always make sure to cook them on a medium flame, as cooking them on a low or high flame won't yield the desired results. Cooking on a medium flame ensures that the chicken wings are evenly cooked and have a nice crispy texture.

4. Double fry the chicken wings

Are you still not satisfied with the texture of your chicken wings? Don't worry, simply double fry them! For this, you could either partially cook them first and then fry them again or fry them completely and then pop them in the oil. Either way, it'll work just as well, and you'll have chicken wings just like the ones you get at a restaurant.

5. Make sure to drain excess oil after frying

Lastly, do not forget to drain the excess oil from your chicken wings. Once you're done with the deep-frying process, make sure to transfer them to a paper towel. This will help absorb all that extra oil. If you miss out on this step, they won't be as crispy and will end up turning soggy after some time.





So, the next time you're craving restaurant-style crispy chicken wings, simply make them at home with these easy tips. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.