Diwali 2019: These Keto-Friendly Choco Chip Muffins Are Sure To Wow Your Tate Buds!

This chocolate chip muffin is great for keto diet

Highlights Check out this recipe of keto chocolate chip muffin.

It uses almond flour and coconut flour in place of refined flour.

It is delicious and a great addition to your Diwali menu.

Muffin is the only sweet dish that can be either paired with coffee for breakfast or with tea as a snack in the evening or even as a dessert after dinner. The soft squidgy cake-like treat can be enjoyed any time of the day and what can be a better time to gorge on it than the Diwali season! Your weight loss goals tend to go for a toss during this time of the year, but if you are following keto diet, you may relish this delight without deviating much from your diet regime. Chocolate is likely to be everyone's top choice when it comes to desserts. Be it cakes, ice-creams or cookies, chocolate is what we want in them, and that too in abundance!





So, check out this recipe of chocolate chip muffin, dished out by Sahil Makhija. He is a popular food vlogger and shares keto-friendly recipes on his YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'.





This muffin recipe contains eggs and peanut butter, both of which are rich in protein. But, if you refrain from eating eggs during the festival time, you may skip adding it or try this recipe after Diwali. You must also know that this recipe uses almond flour and coconut flour instead of refined all-purpose flour, which lets you skip all the carbs present in the refined flour. Sahil Makhija also suggests using low-carb sweeteners in place of refined white sugar granules.

Watch the recipe video of keto chocolate chip muffins here and celebrate Diwali with this delicious sweet treat.





(Also Read: Try This Recipe Of Oat and Nut Muffins)

























