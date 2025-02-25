Are you someone who enjoys drinking wine over any other type of alcohol? If so, then this article will be of great interest to you. Wine surely impresses us with its distinct taste, but the only problem is that there are simply too many varieties to choose from. When at a restaurant, it can be quite overwhelming to decide which one to order. And let's be honest, we obviously want to order the best one, right? So, if you wish to place the perfect wine order, here are some rookie mistakes you should avoid, as shared by Master of Wine Sonal C. Holland.

Here Are 3 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Wine At A Restaurant:

1. Not Asking For Help From Sommelier

Sommeliers have expertise about different types of wines and their history. If the restaurant you are ordering from has a sommelier, then you are in for a treat. They will typically know about all the wines on the menu and will recommend the best ones to order. Remember, they are there to help you, so never be afraid to ask for help.

2. Focusing Only On The Price

Another common mistake many make is focusing only on the price and reading the menu from the right side. Choosing the cheapest and most expensive wine isn't always the best strategy. Mid-priced wines often offer the best bang for your buck. So, look for wines made by established producers and don't forget to try something new on the list every single time.

3. Not Considering Main Course

When placing an order for wine, make sure to consider the type of food you'll have alongside. Always think about the dishes you're going to order, then pick the wine that you think would complement it best. Try a light-bodied wine with lighter foods and a full-bodied wine with rich and robust foods. This way, you'll be able to enjoy both your wine and food better.

Watch the full video here:

How To Hold A Wine Bottle Properly?

The correct way to hold a wine bottle is always by the base, not its neck. The reason for this is that it allows you to have better control while pouring the wine. While holding it from the base, aim to pour the wine into the centre of the glass. Lastly, do not forget to wipe the mouth of the bottle after pouring.

How To Store Wine At Home?

It's true that wine gets better as it ages, but only if it's stored properly. If you want it to last long, make sure to store it horizontally and in an area with sufficient humidity. This prevents the wine from drying out too quickly. Avoid storing it in a room with direct sunlight and ensure there is ample space for ventilation.

So, the next time you order wine at a restaurant, avoid making these rookie mistakes!