Almost every Indian state has its signature dish, and for Odisha, it is pakhala bhata. Once you'll visit the state, you'll be surprised to find this dish everywhere - from places of worship to roadside stalls, to restaurants and even to home kitchens. Pakhala Bhata is also served in the popular Jagannath Puri temple. This simple rice and curd dish is a staple lunch meal in all Odia households, especially in summer. It is light, refreshing, hydrating and super easy to make. In fact, if you have leftover rice at home and don't know what to do with it, just go on to make this dish without a doubt!

Pakhala Bhata recipe is quite simple but requires fermentation. Rice is soaked in water overnight to let it ferment. It is due to this step that pakhala bhata is considered great for digestive system. The process of fermentation breaks down nutrients, making them easier to digest. Fermentation also adds gut-friendly bacteria to the meal. This dish is known to bring freshness in the dry summer days.

Importance Of Pakhala Bhata:

Pakhala Bhata is so renowned for its health benefits that a special day has been earmarked to celebrate its goodness. March 20, every year is celebrated as Pakhala Dibasa (Universal Pakhala Day) by Odias worldwide and pakhala bhata is cooked at home and eaten that day.

Pakhala Bhata is not just limited to Odisha, it is enjoyed in other states like Bengal, Jharkhand and Assam too. In Bengal, it is called Panta Bhat. So, next time you crave for a delicious rice dish, try this easy Pakhala Bhata recipe.

Healthy Odisha-Special Pakhala Bhata Recipe:

