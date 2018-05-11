Pineapple Juice For Weight Loss: How To Use The Tarty Goodness To Shed Belly Fat

Vibrant, tropical, sweet and tarty, pineapple may be a tad tough fruit to peel, but we all know how addictive the juicy and pulpy fruit can get. Also called ananas in Hindi, pineapples are a regular feature in fruit chaats, raitas, chutney and smoothies. In addition to being ever-so delicious and amazing, pineapple is a storehouse of health benefits. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publication House, pineapple make for a good source of manganese, which can boost fertility and contains significant amount of vitamin C. Both the flesh and core of the fruit are profuse with nutrients. The core contains proteolytic enzyme, bromelain which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can be used to treat bowel irregularity, sore throats and joint problems. 'Healing Foods' also notes, that juicing pineapple could help lower fever, ease sore throats and act as natural expectorant. Apart from this, the tarty and amazing juice could also be one of your best bets for effective weight loss.
Here's How Pineapple Juice Could Help In Weight Loss:
1. Good for metabolism: Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain. This enzyme is found in the juice of pineapple and helps in metabolising protein, which in turn helps burn away the excess belly fat. You would be surprised to know that the star enzyme bromelain also works with other enzymes such as lipase to digest fats which help suppress your appetite.
2. Good source of fibre: In addition to being a great source of vitamin C and manganese, the flesh of pineapple is also a decent source of fibre. Fibre tends to fill you up and eventually ends up inducing a sense of satiety. This would ultimately lead to less bingeing.
3. Digestion: According to the book 'Healing Foods', bromelain extract is an effective digestive aid, while using the juice as marinade for meat dishes help tenderise them, making them more digestible. A good digestion, means a speedy weight loss. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta explains, "Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly. Moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly."
How to Make Pineapple Juice:
You can prepare a fresh glass of pineapple juice in the comforts of your kitchen. Pineapples are best when consumed fresh, as the enzymes and nutrients begin to disappear quickly once left cut. Pineapple juice makes for an incredible summer thirst quencher too. Here's what you would need to do.
1. Carefully peel the pineapple and chop it into small chunks. 2. Now add these pineapple pieces in a blender along with water. 3. Blend well until you get smooth juice. 4. Strain the juice using a strainer. 5. You can add more water if the consistency of juice is too thick for you. 6. Pour the juice in a glass.
Take Note:
Pineapple juice is not a recommendable pick for diabetics. It may topple their blood sugar levels. Pineapple juice contains two kinds of simple sugars - fructose and glucose. However, there is no harm in tucking into the whole fruit. Drinking too much of pineapple juice may hamper your weight loss goals too, due to the presence of fructose which adds to your empty calorie count. Fructose promotes the feeling of eating more, as opposed to glucose which induces feeling of satiety.
CommentsAnything in excess would only harm you in the long run. Moderation is the key to weight loss and optimal health. So what are you waiting for? Drink up and shed those extra kilos naturally!