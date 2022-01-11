No one can stop Karisma Kapoor from indulging in some yummy biscuits today. Why? The actress recently received a box of delicious-looking biscuits and she just can't stop gushing about them. Karisma is a die-hard foodie. She loves to indulge in good food, whether it is a dessert bowl, a snack or a scrumptious savoury meal. The actress shared a video where she is drooling over a box of rectangular biscuits. The biscuits look crispy and crunchy. As if the sight of these delectable biscuits wasn't enough to make us drool, Karisma made us envy her with her caption. She thanked pastry chef Pooja Dhingra and wrote, "Sweetness for the soul. These are so yummy. Thanks, Pooja Dhingra." Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor isn't alone when indulging in delicious food. Her sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, teams up with her when they need to dive into a food extravaganza. The two sisters started their new year with bowls of slurpy dessert. We see them relishing the dessert with slices of strawberries.

Karisma Kapoor can go to any extent to prove what a big foodie she is. How? Recently, the actress shared quite a funky post where she is seen eating biryani. Karisma captioned the video, "I don't do boyfriends…I do biryani." She is making her priorities known to us and we can totally relate to her love for biryani.

What does Karisma Kapoor prefer for breakfast? Boiled eggs and toast, maybe? No. It's pizza. The diva allowed us to take a look at her “pizza for breakfast kinda morning”. And, we couldn't keep calm. What a way to start the day.

So what do you have to say about Karisma Kapoor's food tales?