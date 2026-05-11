During a recent speech in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to citizens to rethink some everyday habits. Linking his message to rising global uncertainty and international conflicts, he stressed that small lifestyle changes at home can collectively create a big impact for the country.





One of his key messages was to consume less edible oil. It may sound like a small adjustment, but according to the Prime Minister, this change can improve both personal health and India's economy. Since India imports a large chunk of its edible oil requirements, reducing excessive consumption can help lower import dependence. At the same time, cutting back on oily food can significantly improve overall health.

Eating Less Oil Is Good For You And The Country

Indian food often relies heavily on oil for frying, tempering, and flavour. While some healthy fats are essential for the body, too much oil can lead to health issues like weight gain, high cholesterol, heart disease, and more. Consuming less oil can improve heart health, support better metabolism, reduce inflammation, and help maintain healthier cholesterol levels.

When you use less oil, ingredients like vegetables, lentils, and grains retain their natural flavour and nutrients better. Steaming, roasting, grilling, and light sauteing often make meals fresher and easier to digest.





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India is one of the world's biggest importers of edible oils. Reducing unnecessary consumption can lower this dependence and improve economic stability, especially during global crises. In short, using less oil is not just good for your body, it supports national economic stability too.

Low-Oil Recipes To Try At Home

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Here are some delicious low-oil and no-oil recipes to try at home:

1. Sprouts Salad

A bowl of sprout salad is one of the easiest and healthiest meals you can prepare without oil. Packed with plant protein, fibre, and vitamins, it's delicious and keeps you satiated. Mix boiled moong sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander, green chillies, lemon juice, black salt, and roasted cumin powder.

2. Idli

Soft idlis are naturally low in fat and incredibly easy on the stomach. Made through fermentation, they are also excellent for gut health. Prepare the batter using soaked rice and urad dal, let it ferment overnight, and steam it in idli moulds. Pair them with coconut chutney or sambhar for a wholesome meal.





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3. Steamed Poha

Traditional poha often uses tempering with oil, but a steamed version tastes just as satisfying. Wash the flattened rice and let it soften. Steam it lightly, then toss it with roasted peanuts, chopped onions and tomatoes, lemon juice, coriander, and green chillies.

4. Chana Chaat

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Boiled chickpeas can become a vibrant snack or light meal in minutes. Mix them with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander, green chillies, chaat masala, roasted cumin, black salt, and a squeeze of lemon. It proves healthy eating never has to be boring.

5. Dhokla

This Gujarati favourite is naturally steamed and can be made with minimal oil. Prepare a batter using besan, curd, water, turmeric, and fruit salt. Steam until fluffy. If you want traditional tempering, use just a few drops of oil with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

6. Cheela

Cheela is a perfect low-oil Indian pancake that works for breakfast, lunch, or a snack. Make a batter with besan or moong dal, add chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chillies, and spices, then cook in a non-stick pan with little to no oil. It turns crisp outside and soft inside.





Cutting back on oil does not mean sacrificing taste or tradition. It simply means cooking smarter, eating cleaner, and making choices that benefit both your health and the country.