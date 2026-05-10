Mangoes may be one of summer's most-loved fruits, but they have long been linked to acne and skin flare-ups. In a hot country like India, many believe the fruit can trigger breakouts if eaten in excess. While mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C and can actually benefit skin health, their natural sugar content and individual dietary sensitivities may aggravate acne in some people. Mira Kapoor, who says she experiences breakouts after eating mangoes, recently shared her trick to enjoy the fruit without worrying about acne. The entrepreneur revealed that she avoided mangoes for two years but has now found a "summer balance" by pairing them with tadgola (ice apple) and coconut water to counter their perceived "heaty" effect.





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Mira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Summer balance: I love mangoes, but since they're heaty, they always break me out. I avoided them for two years and just managed to have two to three in the entire season, especially when Safeda and Langda come around, as they're my favourites."





She further added, "I've started having them with two tadgolas and some coconut water to balance the heat, and I'd like to confirm it's working!" The attached image featured a bowl of freshly cut mangoes, a glass of coconut water, and a couple of ice apples.





Earlier, Mira Kapoor, along with her husband Shahid Kapoor, appeared on Tweak India's podcast, where the couple opened up about their fitness routine and breakfast staples. Mira shared, "A typical breakfast is uttapam because that is what Shahid likes to eat from Monday to Sunday. Whether we are in India, Sardinia, or even Antarctica, we would be having uttapam, sambar, and chutney." Shahid then added, "She likes poha and cold coffee." Read the full story here.





What do you think of Mira Kapoor's summer food hacks? Let us know in the comments below.