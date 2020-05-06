Protein-Rich Breakfast: Easy And Healthy Baked Eggs Recipe Cooked In Just 15 Min

SEARCH
Give your sunny side up eggs a makeover with this recipe. This simple baked eggs made with common ingredients is all about protein-rich and healthy eating for breakfast.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: May 06, 2020 16:25 IST

This baked eggs can be made in minutes.

Highlights
  • Baking eggs is a great way to have healthy, wholesome breakfast.
  • This quick baked eggs recipe is made with common ingredients.
  • Follow the recipe to make this easy baked eggs for protein-rich meal.

Eggs are the most popular choice for breakfast. They are rich in proteins, making them ideal to consume at the start of the day for a power-packed day ahead. Not just proteins, eggs also provide a range of other nutrients, including iron, carotenoids, vitamins and minerals. Some of us discard egg yolks fearing excessive fat. Egg yolks, in fact, contain healthy fatty acids and loads of vitamin D, which if consumed in moderation may actually be beneficial for you. Most of the egg breakfast recipes require butter or cheese or other kids of fat for preparation, but not this one.

Give your sunny side up eggs a makeover with this recipe. This simple baked eggs made with common ingredients is all about healthy eating. With just about one tablespoon of olive oil as a healthy fat, this egg dish is tasty, flavourful and can me made easily in just 15 minutes.

(Also Read: Bake Your Eggs To Create Some Unique, Weight-Loss-Friendly And Delicious Meals)

Eggs are rich in proteins and other vital nutrients. 



Simple Baked Eggs Recipe -

Cook Time - 15 min

Prep Time - 5 min

Total Time - 20 min

Ingredients -

4 eggs

2 medium onions, chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

5-6 garlic cloves

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

A pinch of black pepper

Half teaspoon red chilli flakes

Half teaspoon oregano

5-6 basil leaves (optional)

Method -

Step 1 - Preheat the oven for 10 minutes. Chop onions, tomatoes and garlic.

Step 2 - Heat olive in a pan. Saute onions, garlic and tomatoes along with salt, black pepper, red chilli flakes, oregano and crushed basil leaves, till they are slightly cooked.

Step 3 - Shift the onion-tomato mixture in a microwave-safe bowl. With the back of a spoon, spread and flatten the mixture at the base of the bowl.

Step 4 - Crack 4 eggs on the top of the mixture bed, covering each corner. Take care that the egg yolks are at a distance from each other and don't mix or break.

Step 5 - Put the bowl in the oven and cook for 7-8 minutes or till the egg whites are cooked but yolks remain slightly runny.

Step 6 - Take out the bowl and eat this smoky, spicy and tasty baked eggs meal.

You can also pair this baked egg dish with crispy bread toast. It will taste heavenly. You can also add more chilli flakes and oregano to spice it up, or top it with some coriander leaves for a wave of freshness.
 

