High Protein Breakfast: This Spinach And Eggs Dish Is Just What You Need To Kick-Start Your Day

This baked spinach and eggs recipe is perfect for protein-rich breakfast.

Highlights Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods.

Add more protein to your morning meal by combining eggs and spinach.

This baked spinach and eggs dish is perfect for high-protein diet.

If we are ever confused about what to eat for breakfast, we always have eggs to turn to. This protein-rich food is a breakfast staple, and the best quality about it is that it can be made and consumed in several ways. You can boil it, fry it, poach it or bake it; and you can pair it with any food you like. If you intend to make a powerful breakfast replete with proteins, combine your eggs with spinach and make this swoon-worthy baked spinach and eggs dish that you would want to have every day.



Just like eggs, spinach is also a great source of proteins, along with other nutrients, especially iron. Spinach is known to impart bundles of energy to the body, which makes it a great food to have at the start of the day. Eggs and spinach come together in this 'bowl of energy' for a high-power, high-protein breakfast for those times when you are feeling sluggish and have to drag yourself out of the bed.





(Also Read: Add More Protein To Your Morning Meal With This Egg Recipe)





Spinach is loaded with proteins, potassium, iron and other essential nutrients









Baked Spinach And Eggs Recipe



Ingredients -



2 onions

2 tomatoes

100 grams spinach

4 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheese (optional)

Oregano

Chilli Flakes

Garlic - 5-6 pods





Method



Step 1 - Chop the spinach and soak the leaves in warm water till they wilt.



Step 2 - In a pan, heat some olive oil and fry crushed garlic and onions till they change their colour.



Step 3 - Add tomatoes, salt and black pepper and let the tomatoes cook. Mix the spinach leaves and cook for another minute.



Step 4 - Next, pour the onion and tomato mixture in a microwave-safe bowl. Spread evenly. Make fours deep insertions in the mixture to create deep wells on four corners of the bowl.



Step 5 - Crack an egg over each well; be careful not to break the yolk. You can grate some cheese over it you want your dish to be extra creamy and cheesy.



Step 6 - Keep the bowl in a pre-heated oven and let it bake for 5-7 minutes till the egg white is cooked but the yolk is still runny.



Step 7 - Tale out bowl, sprinkle some oregano and cheese flakes and serve.





(Also Read: Start Your Morning Right With These 6 High Protein Breakfast Ideas)









You can pair this protein-rich dish with garlic bread or buttered toast and enjoy a power-packed meal that will keep you full till lunch time. This is also a great option to have on a weight loss diet, if you skip adding cheese and use very little olive oil to cook onions and tomato mix. Whichever way you make it, you are surely going to enjoy this healthy and delicious breakfast providing you your nutrient fix.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



