Make Protein-Rich Dates And Nuts Bar Without Refined Sugar For Your Diet (Recipe Video)

After gorging on our favourite foods right from Christmas through New Year's Eve, many of us started 2020 with a new resolution to get back in shape. At the start of the new decade, we vowed to take care of our health and follow a healthier diet. While framing our diet chart, most of our attention goes towards planning healthy meals; we hardly give any thought about mid-day or evening snacks. So, when hunger strikes in between the meals, we tend to eat anything that we lay our eyes on. So, it's wise to plan in advance for your small meals also to keep your weight loss diet on track.





This protein-rich dates and nuts snack is perfect to re-energise you in the middle of the day, when lethargy sets in. It contains all things healthy and has no added sugar; it will fit in your weight loss diet. These bars are an excellent alternative for sweet cookies or biscuits for your evening tea. Since, dates are naturally sweet; you will still have a tasty and sweet bar without adding extra refined sugar. You can carry it with yourself and eat on the go, anytime, anywhere.





Food vlogger Manjula Jain posted this recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. It's a must-try recipe if you are serious about achieving your fitness goals and stick to your resolution for this year.





This healthy sugar-free energy bar is also gluten-free and can be included in vegan diet. It gives a mouthfeel of nutty texture and flavour, and makes for a delicious snack.

Watch recipe video of healthy dates and nuts bar -



