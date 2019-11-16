Weight Loss: This Sugar-Free Almond And Cranberry Granola Bar Is Perfect For Healthy Diet

Highlights Replace sugar-laden sweets, biscuits and snacks with this food.

This almond and cranberry granola bar is full of nutrients.

It is sugar-free and perfect for weight loss diet.

On a weight loss diet, we tend to stay away from processed foods, sugary foods and also store-bought snacks. But, here's a recipe that will give you one food for all those purposes. This granola bar is sweet, crunchy and super healthy. You can replace you tea-time biscuits with it, or have as a snack for in-between-the-meals cravings, or savour it after meals as a dessert. For those people with sweet tooth but trying to shed extra fat, this granola bar is great as it is contains no sugar but is pleasantly sweet.





(Also Read: Have You Tried Granola Bars? Make These Healthy Alternative To Biscuits)





This granola bar is full of nutrients from healthy foods like almonds, oats, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. Multigrain puffs add another element of healthfulness. Dates and honey lend in natural sweetness, and cranberries and raisins also do the same but with a little crunch and tanginess on the side. Bonus - all these foods are sugar-free, nutrient-rich and weight loss-friendly.





The recipe video shared by chef food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee', shows how to make this healthy granola bar in few easy steps. This bar is nutrient-rich, boosts energy, provides satiation, aids weight loss and is delicious to eat. It is perfect for kids who want to eat something sweet and yummy all the time. Get their attention away from sugar-laden, harmful sweets and serve them this amazing bar that they are sure to love. Follow the recipe below and make these granola bars for all kinds of cravings, any time of the day.

Watch recipe video of healthy, sugar-free almond and cranberry granola bar here -















