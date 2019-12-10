How To Make Rajma Kababs For Your Next Vegetarian Spread

SEARCH
If you thought kababs are meant to be a meaty affair, wait until you have the scrumptious melt-in-mouth delicacy made with mashed kidney beans and a host of spices.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 10, 2019 17:59 IST

Rajma is an incredible source of protein

  • Rajma chawal has an wide fan base in India
  • Rajma is a very versatile ingredient
  • Kidney beans are exceptionally rich in protein

While it is true that a bowl of rajma chawal can spread instant cheer, but did you know rajma is way more versatile than that?! One can prepare a gamut of dishes using these wonder beans. Apart from Indian cuisine, they are widely used in Mexican preparations like salads and burritos. Rajma is an incredible source of protein. Protein helps fill you up and facilitate weight loss by keeping you from bingeing. Protein also helps build muscle, which is why many athletes are asked to have a protein-rich diet. Rajma is also a rich source of fibre and health-benefiting antioxidants.

As we mentioned earlier, rajma can be used to make a variety of things. It can even be used to make tantalising kababs. Yes, you heard us! If you thought kababs are meant to be a meaty affair, wait until you have the scrumptious melt-in-mouth delicacy made with mashed kidney beans and a host of spices. It is an ideal way to make your kids eat the super bean. It can make for an ideal addition to your house party or gathering spread. It's very easy to make this at home and can be made with common kitchen ingredients. Serve it hot with mint chutney or any accompaniment of your choice.

Here's the recipe video of rajma kabab posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.
 

