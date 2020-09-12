Protein-Rich Diet: This Lemon Chicken Pasta Is A Refreshing Take On The Regular Pasta Recipe

This lemon chicken pasta recipe is great for protein-rich diet.

Highlights Love pasta but want it to be healthier?

Make this protein-rich lemon chicken pasta.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

We are always divided between 'health' and 'taste' when it comes to food. Many of our favourite foods just cater to our taste buds, and when we look at healthy foods, they don't really appease us. Bringing the best of the two worlds together, we have the perfect recipe that comes with great taste and healthfulness at the same time. Pasta is something we all love. The best part about this food is that you can fashion it however you want to suit your taste preference. If you want a protein-rich meal, chicken pasta is the ideal recipe to pick. But if you want to go beyond the usual chicken pasta that you've had a million times already, try this unique and refreshing lemon chicken pasta.





Indian-style lemon chicken is one of our favourite dishes for main meal or snacks. Bringing its zesty flavor and protein content to the Italian delight of pasta, you get an irresistible meal that you just can't say no to. Pasta is nothing without a generous smattering of cheese, so you have that too in this recipe. Parmesan cheese goes best with this pasta but you can pick any cheese of your choice, even the healthy cottage cheese (paneer) but grated.





(Also Read: These Chicken Recipes Are Perfect For Your Next Morning Meal)

Chicken and rocket leaves are nutrient-rich.





Protein-Rich Lemon Chicken Pasta Recipe -

Here's the full recipe of lemon chicken pasta with detailed ingredients list and cooking instructions.





Let us tell you that it's not only lime-infused chicken that makes this pasta such a wonderful dish. Green rocket leaves are also added to add in to the freshness quotient. Then, there are healthy pine nuts to add loads of crunch, and extra flavouring by garlic to make this pasta a truly exceptional meal.

If you want to make your pasta healthier, try to choose healthy pasta alternatives like whole wheat pasta or semolina pasta. Also, you can make your pick from spaghetti pasta, penne pasta, macaroni or other pasta options that are easily available at your local grocery store.





It is a bonus that this easy pasta can be made in all of 30 minutes. While your pasta is boiling, cook shredded chicken with garlic and salt. Mix it with cooked pasta, add in pine nuts, lemon juice and rocket leaves, and lastly, garnish with grated cheese. That's it. Enjoy a delicious protein-rich meal that you are sure to love.









