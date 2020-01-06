High-Protein Breakfast: These Chicken Recipes Are Perfect For Your Next Morning Meal

Highlights Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day.

One shouldn't miss breakfast but make sure to have a wholesome one

Here are 5 chicken breakfast recipes you can try for a high-protein meal

The fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day can never be stressed upon enough. After an overnight fast of 8-9 hours, breakfast literally means to break that fast and refuel our body with healthy food in the morning. It becomes imperative for us to keep a check on what to include in your first meal of the day. Eating breakfast helps set the tone for the day and promotes healthy weight management by maintaining the blood glucose levels and metabolism.





For a healthy breakfast and start to the day, one must include a meal rich with protein and fibre to satiate for longer hours to keep unwanted hunger at bay. And well what better than chicken in breakfast for a whole, satiating meal? There is no dearth of chicken lovers and since the lean meat comes with a whole lot of health benefits along with a juicy flavour, who would even mind having it for breakfast. Chicken, besides being packed with protein is also a super versatile meat that you can experiment with in the kitchen.





Here are 5 amazing chicken recipes that you can try at home for your next breakfast - healthy, tasty and unbelievably easy:





An omelette made with egg whites, stuffed with chunks of chicken, onion, celery, soya sauce and vegetable stock. This breakfast recipe is a treasure trove of protein with sautéed mushroom and chicken omelette rolled together and served fresh and hot





Super quick and easy recipe, this homemade sandwich has boiled chicken tossed with mayo and pepper, stuffed between breads along with chopped lettuce and capsicum. With just handful of ingredients, homemade chicken sandwich can be your go-to recipe for next breakfast.





A powerhouse of protein, oat crusted chicken tenders is exactly what you need for a high-protein meal. Not only is it healthy with the benefits of oats coated on it but also extremely delicious with juicy, crispy chunks of chicken marinated in spices and herbs.





(Also Read: 8 Quick Oat Recipes: From Oats Uttapam to Oats Kheer and More!)





Here is a breakfast recipe where you can get the best of both worlds, in the most amazing way! Oats, just like chicken, is a great source of protein as well as fibre. Here is a one-pot meal of oats and chicken porridge that is healthy, wholesome and absolutely delicious.





Here's your favourite Caesar salad with an added goodness of chicken and penne pasta! This wholesome chicken Caesar pasta salad is perfect for a heavy lunch or even a lazy Sunday brunch. Toss in chicken breast with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, penne pasta and a creamy, tangy dressing. Serve the pasta salad with bread croutons and parmesan for a delightful cheesy shaving on top.





Try these chicken recipes for your next breakfast and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







