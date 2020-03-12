Protein-Rich Diet: 5 Smart Tricks To Pack Proteins In Your Rice Dish

Adding proteins to rice will make it a filling meal.

Highlights Rice is a light meal that gets digested fast.

Protein-rich foods keep you sated for a longer time.

Here are some tips to make your rice dishes rich in protein.

If you call yourself a rice lover, we are sure you can survive on only rice-based dishes every day. But, you also need your daily nutrition fix, which plain rice doesn't really offer. You might have noticed that you feel hungry again soon after eating rice. Rice is a light meal that gets digested fast and does not keep the stomach feeling sated for long, in comparison to heavier meals like roti and sabzi. But, you can solve this problem by adding proteins to your rice. We all need proteins to go about our daily routine with strength and vigour. The macro nutrient keeps you feeling full for a long time and is essential for healthy bones, strong muscles and ounces of energy.



There are reams of ideas to make different kinds of rice dishes. You could either make different types of dals to go with your rice, or you could make some interesting meals to break the monotony of the dal-rice staple. Here are some ingenious recipe ideas that would rekindle your love for rice without you having to worry about protein intake:







5 Protein-Rich Rice Recipes You Must Try:



1. Chicken Fried Rice

When you think of proteins, chicken is the first thing that comes to your mind. This chicken fried rice satisfies your craving for both rice and chicken. What more do you want?





View Recipe Here





(Also Read: 10 Best Indian Rice Recipes You Can Try Making At Home)

Chicken fried rice is extremely satisfying.





2. Stir Fried Tofu with Rice

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, this rice dish carrying chunks of stir-fried tofu should be your pick. Tofu is known as a vegetarian meat, which is the best food for all the recently-turned vegetarians. You can replace tofu with cottage cheese (paneer) if you like it better.





View Recipe Here







3. Egg and Garlic Fried Rice

Just toss in some eggs and garlic in plain rice and convert it into a delicious meal that is tasty, healthy and filling as well. Eggs and rice make for a great combination.



View Recipe Here









4. Three-Layered Rice

Protein-rich paneer, spinach (palak), kasuri methi and potatoes come together to make this full-of-flavour rice dish that is enhanced with a range of spices, and is made creamy with the addition of milk.



View Recipe Here









5. Curd Rice

Curd rice is perfect for summers with its fresh taste, digestion-friendly probiotics and a good amount of proteins. This simple rice dish is also easy to make at home.





View Recipe Here





(Also Read: This Protein-Rich Paneer Pulao Is The Easiest Meal You Can Make For Rice Cravings)





Curd rice is easy to make at home.







Don't forego your love for rice for another heavier, protein-rich meal. Bring all those qualities to rice with these amazing diet tips for rice recipes.









