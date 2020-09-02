Watch: Use Leftover Eggs Omelette To Make Omelette Curry For Protein-Rich Indian Meal

Highlights Omelette curry can be made with leftover omelette.

Make this protein-rich dish for lunch or dinner.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

We love eggs and can have omelettes almost every day. But, for a true egg lover, why should be their favourite food be limited to breakfast only? We should be able to have it whenever we want, even for lunch and dinner. If you already include Indian-style egg curry in your diet, here's another egg recipe to try for a change. Omelette curry gives a slight spin to the usual egg curry but tastes just as good. You can even use leftover omelette from breakfast and use it to make this Indian curry for lunch or dinner.





The recipe video from NDTV YouTube channel demonstrates a simple and easy way to make delicious omelette curry. If making from scratch, beat eggs with a pinch of salt and coriander leaves. Make omelette in butter or oil. Once the omelette is cooked and firm, cut it into square or triangular pieces. Cook the omelette pieces further for a couple of minutes in a thick gravy made with onion paste and tomato puree flavoured with spices like cumin, ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





You can pair this rich and flavourful egg-based curry with rice or paratha or naan, or even with toasted bread. Eggs provide us with a whole lot of proteins that energise us and also help with weight loss. This omelette curry is perfect for protein-rich diet when we crave for Indian fare on our plate.

