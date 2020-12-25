Gujarati Adadiya Pak Is A Yummy Protein-Rich Sweet Snack That You Must Try This Winter

This Gujarati recipe is a must-try in winter.

Highlights Adadiya pak is a popular snack cum dessert in Gujarati cuisine.

It is made with urad dal, which is highly rich in proteins.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

The state of Gujrat has gifted us some treasured snacks. Families across the country go gaga over Gujarati dhokla, thepla and more such gems. Today, we will bring to you a Gujarati-special dessert that can give a straight-up challenge to any of these snacks. Adadiya Pak is a winter staple in Gujarat. Its intense warming properties make it the go-to meal for loads of energy, strong immunity and overall good health in the cold weather. This recipe is a must-try if you are looking for a healthy snack or dessert to munch on this winter.



Adadiya Pak is made with urad dal (or split black gram). This dal is packed with proteins, which make it the super energising meal that it is. Urad dal is also rich in other nutrients like carbohydrates, vitamin B, iron, folic acid and calcium. The nutritious urad dal is roasted in ghee along with dry fruits and some common spices. Gujaratis love this Pak for breakfast but you can have it as an evening snack or as post-meal dessert as well.





(Also Read: 5 Healthy Gujarati Snacks That You'd Love To Add To Your Diet)











Protein-Rich Gujarati Adadiya Pak Recipe:





Ingredients:

(Serving: 2)



100 grams edible gum

1 cup urad dal

1 cup clarified butter (ghee)

1 cup jaggery (gur)

2 tbsp coconut powder

1 tsp ganthola powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp dry ginger powder

1/4 cup milk

2 tbsp almonds, chopped

2 tbsp pistachios, chopped

2 tbsp raisins, chopped



Method:



Step 1 - Soak urad dal for at least 2 hours and grind to make powder. You can also use store-bought urad dal flour.



Step 2 - In a large pan, heat some ghee and roast the edible gum. Let it cool and crush it with the help of a rolling pin. Keep aside.



Step 3 - In the same pan, roast almonds, pistachios and raisins. Keep aside.



Step 4 - Heat rest of the ghee and add urad dal flour and milk. Roast well till the milk is absorbed and the flour starts leaving ghee.



Step 5 - Add coconut powder and roast.



Step 6 - Add crushed edible gum, jaggery, ganthola powder, cardamom powder and dry ginger powder. Mix well.



Step 7 - Remove from the flame and transfer the mixture to a greased tray. Let it set and cut it into the desired shape.



This Adadiya Pak will be your new favourite winter dessert or snack from the popular Gujarati cuisine.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



