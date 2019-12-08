Protein-Rich: This Soya Sandwich Is Perfect For Your Weight Loss Diet (Recipe Inside)

Soya sandwich can be a great addition to a protein-rich diet.

Highlights Soya is a great source of plant-based protein.

Due to its fibrous an meaty texture, it is known as vegetarian meat.

Try this recipe of soya sandwich for your protein-rich diet.

Going by the recent trends in the world of nutrition, protein seems to be making quite a stir. More and more people are propagating the benefits of this nutrient, following which; everyone is trying to consume more of it. There's no denying the fact that protein is very important for proper functioning of the body. Not only does it give us our daily energy fix, protein also helps in development and sustenance of bones, muscles and tissues. Protein is also required for healthy hair and skin; and these are just some of the reasons that make protein a diet essential. Protein can be obtained from many foods available, but there are some foods that are specifically richer in protein content. Apart from chicken, tofu and beans, soya is also a great source of plant-based protein.





Due to its high protein content, soya keeps the stomach sated for a long time and helps us keep our food intake in check. As per data by the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of soybean is said to contain 36 grams of protein. Soya is made from soybean and is also touted to be vegetarian meat because of its meaty and fibrous texture. Soya is also known to help bring down high levels of cholesterol, and for keeping bones strong. All these make soya a great option for a weight loss diet.

(Also Read: 5 Wholesome and Protein-Rich Sandwich Ideas You Must Try)





Soyabean is an extremely good source of proteins.





If you are wondering how to start consuming soya more often, here is a great recipe of soya sandwich to give you a head-start.





Protein-Rich Soya Sandwich Recipe -

Ingredients -

Half cup soya granules

4 slices of brown bread or multigrain bread

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

Half bell pepper

Half cup peas

Half cup milk

Half tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

Half teaspoon garam masala

Salt, red chilli and black pepper to taste





Method -

Soak soya granules in water for half hour. Drain and squeeze out excess water.

Heat oil in a pan and saute onions along with ginger-garlic paste.

Add tomatoes and cook them. Add in salt and spices and stir well for 2-3 minutes.

Next add bell pepper, peas, and soya granules. Turn down the flame, cover the pan, and let the veggies cook for around 10 minutes. Add milk and bring it to boil.

Turn off the gas. Soya mixture is ready.

Coat the bread slices slightly with butter (optional) and stuff in the soya mixture. Grill the sandwich on pan or griller or oven, and your healthy and tasty soya sandwich is ready.





Serve soya sandwich with curd-based dip or hummus, and enjoy this soya-based healthy, weight loss-friendly and also protein-rich meal.









