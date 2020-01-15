Protein-Rich Winter Diet: Make Maharashtra-Special Jhunka With A Methi Twist (Recipe Video)

This authentic Maharashtrian jhunka is worth trying at home.

Highlights Jhunka, also known as pithale, is a popular dish is Maharashtra.

This upma-like dish is made with besan (gram flour).

This recipe adds some winter-special methi (fenugreek) leaves.

Jhunka is one of the regional gems that are worth trying, no matter where you live. Jhunka, also known as pithale, is a popular dish is Maharashtra and neighbouring south-Indian state of Karnataka and also Goa. This upma-like dish is made with besan (gram flour) derived from chickpea or split Bengal gram. Besan, as you all might already know, is super healthy flour, which is gluten-free and contains a good amount of proteins and fibre. It also offers a great taste. That's why; it is used to make so many savoury dishes like chilla and khandvi, and sweet dishes like ladoo and barfi.



Jhunka is another amazing dish made with besan that makes for a light, delicious meal. Just like upma, besan is taken instead of suji, and cooked with some veggies and spices till it attains a porridge-like texture. In this recipe video, shared on YouTube channel 'Chef Raji Gupta', Raji Gupta gives an interesting twist to this traditional dish. She adds some winter-special methi (fenugreek) leaves to make it healthier. You can also add other winter leafy greens like spinach (palak) to it as per your taste. Jhunka is usually served with bhakri (jowar or bajra rotis) and can be accompanied by thecha (roasted chillies and garlic chutney).



Cook methi and onion slices with traditional spices and add roasted besan to it. Let it all cook for some time in water and your Maharashtrian besan jhunka is ready. Watch the recipe video here for detailed cooking instructions.



Watch: Maharashtra-special Methi Juhnka Recipe Video:



