PVR HOME Is All About Luxury, Fine Dine and World Class Wines

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 28, 2020 16:43 IST
HOME is a combination of five rooms under one roof, envisioned to provide a luxurious home-like feel to the guests. Connoisseurs of all good things in life will definitely enjoy the concept. Every room is designed according to the mood of a person all-round the day. The rooms consist of- the supper club, the music room, the den, the gallery and the upper deck.
Entrance to PVR HOME
Alongside its luxurious and elegant décor, HOME boasts of a top-notch kitchen and an international cocktail bar. Catering to the taste of every individual, HOME offers personalised Indo-European and Japanese menu as per preferences. Alongside, HOME has a collection of world-class wines, and lesser-known elegant cocktails.
Under the leadership of Executive Chef of PVR Mayank Tiwari and Chef Yutaka Saito, HOME provides some of the most unique experiences on the platter.
We started our food experience journey with some sushis(veg-guacamole sushi, tempura prawn sushi and salmon-wrapped sushi), prepared by Chef Yutaka Saito, which were fresh and melted in mouth. Then we moved on to a plated cured salmon and a tenderloin carpaccio salad.
After a sumptuous spread of Japanese cuisine, we moved on to a plate of poached john dory in lobster sauce, which so soft and fluffy and melted in mouth in no time.
Another attraction of our meal experience was the presence of one-star Michelin chef Daniel Dal-Ben. Known for unique experience offerings in his restaurant, 1876 in Germany, Chef Daniel curated two drool-worthy dishes for us- aubergine-shrimp roulade and sea bass in ghee and green lentils, topped with pacetta, nori sheet and panko fried crumbs. It was undoubtedly one of kind experience.
aubergine-shrimp roulade
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.