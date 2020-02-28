PVR HOME Is All About Luxury, Fine Dine and World Class Wines

PVR HOME offers unique experience with elegance

Amidst the chaos of the fast paced life of Delhi, do you too look for a quiet and cosy space outside your home to spend some time basking in some serenity? If yes, then we can suggest a place that may fit the bill. Nestled in the heart of Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, PVR HOME can be an option you can explore. It's true, the first that pops up in mind with the name PVR is lavish movie experience. Adding on to the experience, the PVR group has come up with a social and entertainment club that offers a home-like experience outside home, which is an amalgamation of art, hospitality and entertainment in all the forms. Alongside an invite-only membership program, HOME is opened to all with several special events they host year-round.

Ambience

HOME is a combination of five rooms under one roof, envisioned to provide a luxurious home-like feel to the guests. Connoisseurs of all good things in life will definitely enjoy the concept. Every room is designed according to the mood of a person all-round the day. The rooms consist of- the supper club, the music room, the den, the gallery and the upper deck.





The upper deck- for leisurely afternoon high tea

Entrance to PVR HOME

Food And Drinks

Alongside its luxurious and elegant décor, HOME boasts of a top-notch kitchen and an international cocktail bar. Catering to the taste of every individual, HOME offers personalised Indo-European and Japanese menu as per preferences. Alongside, HOME has a collection of world-class wines, and lesser-known elegant cocktails.





Under the leadership of Executive Chef of PVR Mayank Tiwari and Chef Yutaka Saito, HOME provides some of the most unique experiences on the platter.





We started our food experience journey with some sushis(veg-guacamole sushi, tempura prawn sushi and salmon-wrapped sushi), prepared by Chef Yutaka Saito, which were fresh and melted in mouth. Then we moved on to a plated cured salmon and a tenderloin carpaccio salad.





veg-guacamole sushi, tempura prawn sushi, salmon-wrapped sushi

Smoked salmon

After a sumptuous spread of Japanese cuisine, we moved on to a plate of poached john dory in lobster sauce, which so soft and fluffy and melted in mouth in no time.





John dory in lobster sauce

Another attraction of our meal experience was the presence of one-star Michelin chef Daniel Dal-Ben. Known for unique experience offerings in his restaurant, 1876 in Germany, Chef Daniel curated two drool-worthy dishes for us- aubergine-shrimp roulade and sea bass in ghee and green lentils, topped with pacetta, nori sheet and panko fried crumbs. It was undoubtedly one of kind experience.





aubergine-shrimp roulade



