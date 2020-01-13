Quick Breakfast: Make 5-Minute Spicy Chilla Paratha With This Easy Recipe Video

Chilla paratha is a great option for quick and easy brekfast.

Highlights This chilla paratha recipe is just what you need for a quick breakfast.

This spicy paratha can be made in just 5 minutes.

Watch the recipe video and make it for those rushed mornings.

Won't it be amazing if you could fix your breakfast every day in just five minutes? There are tonnes of things we have to do in the morning before zipping out of home. An easy, quick breakfast recipe can help us wade through mornings, saving us a lot of time and effort. This chilla paratha recipe is just what you need to eat for a heart-filling meal that doesn't take much time to prepare. Chilla, made with besan or suji, is one of the most popular dishes for breakfast, so is paratha that can be made in various forms. This recipe combines the elements of both the dishes and churns out a unique chilla paratha that you are bound to love.





Alpa Modi, a popular food vlogger, shared this awesome quick-paratha recipe on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. If you can chop your veggies ahead in time, all you have to do is mix everything together and cook on stove.





In a large bowl, add wheat flour, cornflour and the given spices. Add chopped onions, grated carrot, finely sliced green chilli, chopped capsicum, grated tomato, boiled and grated potato, and coriander leaves. Mix well, add water and make a batter of a flowy consistency. In fact, you can add any veggies of your choice - peas, corns, cauliflower or spinach. Cook this batter to make chillas in a round shape and serve with tomato ketchup or coriander chutney.

This new twist in your regular chilla or paratha recipe will definitely win your and your family's heart. Watch the recipe video here and try this chill paratha for breakfast.







Watch Recipe Video Of Quick Chilla Paratha:



(Also Read: 7 Healthy Paratha Fillings That You'd Love To Devour!)













