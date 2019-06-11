9 Best Recipes For Kids: Chocolate Pops, Baked Pasta, Pizza & More

Recipes For Kids

Recipes For Kids: If you are a parent to a fussy eater you probably would be struggling with pleasing them and their finicky taste buds. Kids are hard to please when it comes to food, one need to balance both the taste and an adequate nutrition in their diet. It is hard to please their taste buds as not a lot of things that we generally make at home interest them, especially if it doesn't taste good. For a growing child, a balanced diet packed with all nutrients is necessary for their mental as well as physical growth. Besides a healthy diet, kids won't just have the same meal all the time. Just like all of us, they too get bored of a dish very easily and demand a new dish every other day. Whether it is for their tiffin, breakfast or evening munchies, recipes for kids must be flavourful as well as healthy.





All of this is easier said than done since it is easy to run out of ideas when you have to prepare interesting meals every day, thrice, and in the case of fussy eaters, even more. They might have hunger pangs in the middle of the night or those cranky mid-day demands. Therefore, cooking healthy recipes for kids can be one of the most challenging tasks for parents. But, fret not as we've got you covered. We get the best of recipes for kids to prepare at home that are not only delicious but are also healthy and easy to prepare!

Here Are 9 Best Recipes For Kids That You Can Prepare At Home:

This is one dish that no kid would ever say no to! A mouth-watering, delectable dish of pasta tossed with the goodness of fresh vegetables like bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms, eggplant and olives and mixed with tomato puree, cream and oodles of cheese along with breadcrumbs. With a generous seasoning of butter, this mouth-watering pasta recipe for kids is baked to perfection.





Veg Recipes For Kids: Is there anything more comforting than an authentic Italian, cheesy, hot baked pasta casserole?

Is there a kid who would say no to a pizza? With a nutritious and healthy base of millet, tapioca and soy milk, this pizza recipe is just the perfect one for kids. Topped with nutritious chicken salami, salami Milano, and pepperoni and tomato sauce with cheese oozing out, meal lover's pizza would be an appetising treat for kids' party.





Healthy Recipe For Kids: This quick and easy pizza recipe is indeed a meat lovers delight.

A tasty evening munchy that your kid would absolutely love to indulge in! Cottage cheese (paneer) mashed and mixed with a host of spices like pepper, jeera, jalapeno along with corn flour and maida, rolled with bread crumbs and then deep fried to crisp, these croquettes are nest paried with a creamy, luscious Thousand Island dressing dip.





Snack Recipes For Kids: These paneer croquettes are full of spicy flavour, deep fried to perfect crisp.

Cheesy, flavourful, easy and quick, corn and jalapeno poppers are a crispy and tasty snack to prepare for a mid-day or evening snack along with a spicy garlic sauce. Corn kernels, flour, egg, cheese, jalapenos, paprika and cilantro mixed together as a paste and deep fried to perfection.





Veg Recipes For Kids: A spicy, cheesy and quick snack recipe to savour in the evenings.

A hit with the kids, these chicken tenders are the perfect mix of taste and health! Packed with the goodness of oats, this recipe for kids is also a perfect appetiser for parties. It has succulent chicken fingers coated with ground oats and smeared with a host of spices, deep fried to crisp golden.





Snack Recipes For Kids: Tender chicken smeared with a bunch of spices and fried crisp.

A fun breakfast dish for the kids! Egg in a blanket is an easy egg recipe for kids that is not just tasty but quirky too. Your kids would definitely love these quirky delights. Egg cooked between a heart-shaped cavity in a slice of bread, seasoned with chilli flakes, salt and oregano, served hot! You can use a different cutter for different shapes.





Breakfast Recipes For Kids: A perfect American-style egg recipe to make your kid's breakfast fun and quirky.

Trying to get your child to eat vegetables? If yes, then this recipe is perfect for you (and for your kids, of course!). Crunchy vegetable stir fry is packed with nutritious broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, snow peas and spring onions, sautéed with bread, lemon rind, garlic and parsley. It is the perfect way to put some veggies down your kid's plate in a delicious way!





Veg Recipes For Kids: Crisp bread crusts weave in beautifully with stir fried spring onions, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and snow peas.

Every kid deserves a little pampering, right? Treat your little ones with these little chocolate pops! Crush chocolate cream cookies, mash them with melted chocolate and cream cheese, and then roll into tiny balls dipped into more of chocolate and served on sticks. These tiny pops are surely going to please your kids' taste buds. It is also a perfect dish to prepare for a kid's birthday party!





Snack Recipes For Kids: These pops are surely going to wow the little ones.

A French classic dessert, this fondant here has the goodness of oats along with some delicious dark chocolate. Served with a lip-smacking strawberry compote, chocolate oat fondant is perfect to prepare for a party or as a post-meal dessert that would lure your kid to finish the meal soon!





Snack Recipe For Kids: With the added goodness of oats, this fondant is served with a beautiful strawberry compote.







With so much to experiment with, your kids are surely going to have a lot on their plate to please their palate. Try these recipes for kids and let us know your favourite one in the comments section below.







