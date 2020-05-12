Quick Recipe: How To Make Lip-Smacking Capsicum Masala (Recipe Video Inside)

Capsicum is a super-versatile food

Capsicum is one of the most widely popular foods across the world. These green peppers, along with red pepper and yellow peppers, belong to the nightshade family and are renowned for their hot notes and juicy flavour. You must have seen them sitting pretty on top of pizzas; they are used extensively in pasta and even in some of our North Indian and Mughlai preparations. Have you ever had a kadhai chicken and paneer tikka without the crunchy and flavourful capsicum? We certainly have not. The versatility of capsicum has inspired many chefs around the world, and now perhaps it is time for you to look at it in a new way. This recipe of capsicum masala is an ideal lunch or dinner option. If you are short on time and do not want your meal to be boring or monotonous, you can rustle up this stellar dish and impress everyone on the table.





(Also Read: 11 Best Capsicum Recipes | Easy Capsicum Recipes | Shimla Mirch Recipes)







All you would need to make this recipe are some chopped green red and yellow capsicum. Then you would require some peanuts, tomato puree, chopped onions, diced onions, coriander powder, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste and garam masala. Toss your peppers well with the masala and enjoy with roti, kulchas and naan. You can also pair it with piping hot rice.

Try this yummy recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

Watch Recipe Video Of Capsicum Masala Here:

(Also Read: Make South Indian-Style Capsicum (Shimla Mirch) Chutney To Go With Your Dosa And Idli)













