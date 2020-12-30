Quick Recipes: 8 Quick Rice Recipes You Can Try To Avoid Last Minute Fuss

Rice is super versatile kitchen ingredient

Highlights Fried rice is an excellent way to use up your leftover rice

Chicken pulao is incredibly easy to make

Lemon rice is a south Indian sensation

Isn't it fascinating how a bowl of rice could double up as both biryani and khichdi depending upon your mood? India is the largest producer of rice and one of the largest rice consuming nations too. It is part of our staple diet; its versatility is one of the many reasons why we absolutely adore rice. They are a hit with kids and adults, alike, and since rice is so easy to eat many (lazy) people often prefer it over rotis, simply because tearing the roti, pairing it with sabzi could be a task sometimes. You can have rice with just about anything, dal, sabzi, fish, chicken and treat yourself with one wholesome meal. But on days, you are tight on time, you could whip up something incredibly simple and quick too. Here are some quick and simple rice recipes which can be prepared in a matter of minutes, and impress everyone at the dining table.





(Also Read: Immunity: This Dry Fruits Ladoo Is A Traditional Remedy To Fight Cold Wave (Watch Recipe)





7 Quick Rice Recipes To Avoid Last Minute Crisis:





1. Egg And Garlic Fried Rice

The bulk of fried egg chunks, and the sharpness of garlic makes this recipe all things loaded. Spring onions, ginger, chilli and soy sauce help give this recipe an authentic touch, you can rule out ingredients that you do not like. Fried rice is a Chinese dish, that has found fans across India too. This recipe is one example how you can tweak it according to your own taste. Click here for the full recipe.

Egg Fried rice is lovedby everyone





2. Veg Fried Rice

Lot of people do not feel like tossing away their left-over rice, one of the creative ways to use the same is by frying them with few vegetables and soya sauce and have your own home-made fried rice. No fuss, no lengthy preparations, this recipe is ideal for those odd-time hunger pangs. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Chicken Pulao

Not biryani, but nothing short of festive, this chicken pulao is so ridiculously easy to make that you would be making it again and again. Sone spices, a curd-mix, rice and juicy chunks of chicken and all of 30 minutes, sounds like a dream, doesn't it? Click here for the full recipe.





Pulao is lighter than biryani and easier to make too





4. Lemon Rice

This south-Indian sensation is always a mood-lifter. A squeeze of lemon juice can amplify just about anything, rice being no exception. Distinct flavours of lemon juice, curry leaves, turmeric, whole chillies and mustard seeds come together to make this unforgettable fare. Here's the recipe.





5. Tomato Rice

A comfort food loaded with tang of tomatoes, chillies and mint. The ghee, onions and whole spices add fresh burst of aroma and richness to this easy recipe. Fast and flavourful, you don't want to miss this winner. Click here for the full recipe.





This comfort food loaded with tang of tomatoes is a delight





6. Green Rice

A sumptuous one-pot dish with goodness of spring onions, jalapenos, green bellpepper and coriander make this preparation a rich medley of superfoods. The hot and tangy undertones make this vibrant recipe a memorable fare. Click here for the full recipe.





7. Coconut Rice

This easy rice recipe made using fresh coconut, green chillies, peanuts, and mustard seeds is a an ideal blend of crunchy and creamy. You can have it with a simple curry or just a salad, since there's so much drama in the rice already. Here's the full recipe. Click here for the full recipe.





Promoted

Coconut rice is packed with yummy elements





If you call yourself a rice fan, these recipes are sure to delight. Try them sometime and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. You can also send in your own recipes, and experiments to us.







