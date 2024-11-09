Pizza night doesn't have to mean sacrificing your health goals. This gluten-free quinoa flatbread pizza is a delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional pizza. Packed with protein and fibre, it's a satisfying meal that can be enjoyed guilt-free. By using quinoa as a base, you can create a nutritious and delicious pizza that you can feel good about eating. We found the recipe on the Instagram handle of Hormonal health Coach, Julia Daey. Want to know more about this healthy pizza? Keep reading!





Can Pizza Be Healthy?

While traditional pizza is often associated with unhealthy ingredients like processed flour and excessive cheese, it can be transformed into a nutritious meal with the right ingredients and preparation methods. By using whole-grain crusts, lean protein toppings, and plenty of vegetables, you can create a pizza that is both delicious and healthy.

How To Make Quinoa Pizza I Healthy Pizza Recipe:

Ingredients for 2 servings:





1 cup quinoa

1 cup hot water

1/4 cup additional water for blending

Salt

Cherry tomatoes

5 oz mozzarella cheese

1.5 tbsp homemade pesto

1 tbsp pine nuts

Arugula





Instructions:

Soak the Quinoa: Soak the quinoa in hot water for 15 minutes. Blend the Quinoa: Blend the soaked quinoa with an additional 1/4 cup of water and a pinch of salt until smooth. Prepare the Flatbread: Spread the quinoa batter evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add Toppings: Top the flatbread with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto, and pine nuts. Bake: Bake in a preheated oven at 175 degrees C (350 degrees F) for 20-25 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve: Garnish with fresh arugula and enjoy immediately.

The Benefits of Quinoa

Quinoa is a versatile grain that is packed with nutrients. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also a good source of fibre, which helps promote digestive health and can help you feel fuller for longer. Additionally, quinoa is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage.

Nutritional Benefits of this Quinoa Flatbread Pizza:

High in Protein: Quinoa is a complete protein, providing all the essential amino acids your body needs.

Rich in Fiber: The fibre in quinoa helps keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Loaded with Antioxidants: The antioxidants in quinoa and vegetables can help protect your cells from damage.

Low in Calories: This recipe is a lower-calorie alternative to traditional pizza.





Experiment with different toppings and flavours to find your favourite combination. Remember, the key to a healthy pizza is to choose wholesome ingredients and portion control.