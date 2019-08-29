Pizza On A Weight Loss Diet? Here’s A Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb Pizza That You Can Eat Guilt-Free

Healthy pizza for weight loss

Losing weight turns out to be more difficult than we assume before taking on this mean feat. Giving up on all those foods that we love can't be easy. There are so many yummy meals that are shunned and barred from our weight loss diet. And then, it's even tougher when those cravings for a cheesy pizza keep cropping up and mess with our minds. But wait, if you are on a ketogenic diet for weight loss, you could still have your beloved pizza! If you think that's just another dream, we are waking you up to this unbelievable pizza recipe that lets you stick to all the parameters of your keto diet.





Keto diet is based on the premise of eating foods with low carbohydrate content but high fat and protein content. This keto-friendly pizza has a crispy thin crust, which is low in carbohydrates. This process uses almond flour, mozzarella cheese and cream cheese – a perfect mix of low-carb and high-fat foods. The pizza is topped with protein-rich foods –ham and mushrooms. And, it is rounded off with a smattering of basil leaves that levels up the nutritional quotient of the pizza.





This keto-friendly, cheesy pizza was invented by chef Sahil Makhija who shares his unique recipes on his YouTube channel, ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'. Watch the recipe video here and enjoy your favourite pizza without worrying about putting on extra calories.

Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb Pizza Recipe Video –

