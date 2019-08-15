SEARCH
Thought kebabs are supposed to be meaty and robust? Wait until youtry these vegetarian kebab recipes for Rakhi today

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 15, 2019 10:03 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2019: 6 Vegetarian Kebab Recipes You Can Make For Your Rakhi Lunch 
Highlights
  • Rakshabandhan celebrates the solemn bond of brothers and sisters
  • Rakshabandhan is a time to indulge in Indian sweets and delicacies
  • Many people eat vegetarian food on Raksha Bandhan

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country. This year, Raksha Bandhan coincides with Independence Day. Rakhi celebrates the solemn bond of brother and sister. Just like all Indian festivals, Rakhi too is associated with a lot of decadent food and pure indulgence. Since Rakhi usually falls on 'Poornima' (full moon night), many Hindus tend to eat vegetarian that day. And if you are thinking how to indulge and feast on the 'limited' vegetarian options, then we must tell you that there are ideas galore. Even among starters, you can take your guests by surprise by serving them vegetarian kebabs! Yes, you heard us! You thought kebabs are supposed to be meaty and robust? Wait until you try these vegetarian kebab recipes.



6 Vegetarian Kebab Recipes To Include In Your Rakhi Menu

1. Rajma Kebab

Rajma fans, raise your hands! This versatile legume can be so many things at once. Mince it well, mix it with a host of spices, yogurt and breadcrumbs and there you have it- your very own rajma kebab. Serve them hot with coriander chutney.

rajma kebab
Rakhi 2019: This versatile legume can be so many things at once.

2. Dahi Anjeer Kebab

This melt-in-mouth delicacy is too good to be true. Packed with a unique mix of yogurt and figs, these tangy and eclectic kebabs are sure to delight all of your guests.

dahi kebab
Rakhi 2019: This melt-in-mouth delicacy is too good to be true. 

3. Hara Bhara Kebab

Colourful and scrumptious, these kebabs are sure to be loved by kids and adults alike. You have seen them in many restaurants; now make them at home with this fool-proof recipe!

kacche kele
Rakhi 2019: Colourful and scrumptious, these kebabs are sure to be loved by kids and adults alike.

4. Soya Kebab

Missing meat? We have got something for you that could cheer you up in no time! Soya is often dubbed as 'mock meat'; in terms of texture it is fairly similar to chicken. This yummy kebab is crisp on the outside and soft inside. Team it with mint chutney and you're done for the day.

5. Bhutteyan Da Kebab

Monsoons are here and so are yummy corns or bhuttas. Make the most of this season's favourite by using it as a kebab ingredient. These kebabs made with potato, corn, cheese and seasonings are an out and out lip-smacking affair.

6. Paneer Anardana Kebab

Juicy and tender cubes of paneer mixed with the goodness of crispy capsicum, dripping with sauce and eclectic masalas- this delish preparation is a show-stealer!

paneer tikka

Rakhi 2019: Juicy and tender cubes of paneer mixed with rustic spices

Try these kebabs at home and let us know in the comments section below which ones you enjoyed the most!
 

