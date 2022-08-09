Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. In this festival, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and get gifts in return. This heart-warming ritual is then finished with treating each other to decadent desserts. Just like other festivals in India, this festival is also incomplete without sweetening the mouth with sweet treats. Considering this, here we bring you a list of 5 quick and easy halwa recipes that are perfect to keep the festival vibe in full spirit. So, what are you waiting for? Celebrate Rakhi festival as fun as it is supposed to be with these decadent halwa recipes. Take a look below.





Also Read: Raksha Bandhan Special: Chef Ranveer Brar Shares A Delectable Recipe For Chana Dal Halwa

Here're 5 Quick And Easy Halwa Recipes To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022:

1. Sooji Besan Halwa - Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with one of the most popular halwa recipes. This halwa recipe is sure to make your festival amazing and memorable with its taste. We are sure you all must have tried the usual sooji ka halwa, this halwa comes with a twist of besan. Wondering how to go about it? Find the complete recipe here.

2. Moong Dal Halwa

Moong dal halwa is one delicacy that we can pretty much have throughout the year without any occasion. To prepare this at home, all you need is moong dal paste, ghee, sugar, and some dry fruits. Click here for the complete moong dal halwa recipe.

3. 4-Ingredient Banana Halwa

Of all the fruits, banana is the sweetest and the mushiest one. From shakes to smoothies, desserts, cakes and more, you can make a myriad of recipes by using bananas. Hence, it is always available at home. Here we bring you an easy recipe that can be a perfect recipe to celebrate Rakhi. It is called banana halwa. You just need four ingredients to make this, banana ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder. You can also use dry fruits, that's completely up to you. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Atte Ka Halwa

Next up we bring you atta ka halwa recipe. To prepare this, you need a handful of easily accessible ingredients to make this thick, delicious treat. Some whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, water, raisins, cardamom, almonds and pistachios make for a soul-soothing combination. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Chana Dal Halwa

The last halwa recipe is Chana Dal Halwa. This recipe is shared by Chef Ranveer Brar on his Instagram. Once the halwa is made, garnish it with roasted dry fruits for that extra crunch. Click here to watch the recipe video.





Now that you know how to make these recipes, surprise your siblings and let us know how they liked them.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!



