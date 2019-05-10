SEARCH
  • Ramadan 2019: Tips To Make Perfect Biryani, 5 Delicious Biryani Recipes For Ramadan

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 10, 2019 16:18 IST

The holy month of Ramadan is here. This year Ramadan would end on 14th June 2019. Ramadan is said to be the most significant month in Islamic faith. It is said that the holy Quran was revealed to people in this auspicious month. Many Muslims around the world observe day long fasts wherein they refrain from a glass of water too. In evenings, they gather together for Iftar and end their fast. A traditional Iftar spread is most certain to have some toothsome biryani, gosht, and korma. Biryani is derived from the word "biryan" and is said to have its root in Persia. The dish became popular in India during the Mughal rule. If you are planning to make Biryani for your Iftar spread, here are some expert tips that may help you:

Experts Tips To Make Perfect Biryani:

  • Ideal rice to cook biryani is basmati.
  • Make sure your rice is not sticky. Soak them in water for only 30 minutes before cooking them.
  • While boiling rice, you can add some aromatic spices like clove and cardamom. It helps make the rice fragrant.
  • Once all the ingredients are ready, add some desi ghee to a heavy-bottomed pan, followed by the rice, and saute it for about five-six minutes and then allow it to cook slowly with the meat till well done, shares Celebrity Chef Sadaf Hussain.
  • For a beautiful orange colour, you can add some saffron soaked milk to your biryani too.

Here Are Some Biryani Recipes You Can Try For Your Iftar

1. Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

Think biryani and you are bound to think of Hyderabadi biryani at least once. It is spicier and heavier than its northern counterparts and is a popular treat across India. This 'kacchi' biryani is prepared by layering uncooked pieces with rice and spices. It may take longer to cook as opposed to 'pakki' biryani that makes use of cooked meat, but it is totally worth a try. 

Ramadan 2019: Think biryani and you are bound to think of Hyderabadi biryani at least once

2. Makhani Paneer Biryani

If you are a vegetarian, you can cook yourself this delicious makhani paneer biryani. The star of this dish is the rich paneer gravy, which is layered with rice and cooked in 'dum' style.  

3. Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Bursting with rich flavours of erstwhile Awadhi cooking, this mutton biryani is all things rich and flavourful. Succulent, marinated mutton slow-cooked in roasted spices, this layered biryani is a show-stealer. 

4. Keema Biryani

Aromatic biryani, made with rice, minced lamb meat (keema), dry fruits, rose water and a whole variety of eclectic masalas. Satiating and ever-so-delightful, there is no way you are stopping at one helping. 

5. Chicken Quinoa Biryani

For those who are on a high-protein diet, this biryani could prove to the treat you are looking for. Quinoa is a superfood that is an excellent high protein, low carb alternative to white rice. Chicken is also a great source of lean protein. Enjoy this sumptuous and healthy delight and keep those hunger pangs at bay. 



Ramadan Mubarak Everybody!
 

