Ramadan, also known as 'the month or Quran', is the most cherished month in the Islamic calendar. It is the most awaited time of the year where all Muslims come together to pray and bond over food. The duration of fasting begins from the rising of the second dawn until dusk. Devotees keep 'Rozas' (fasts) as a practice of devotion and whole-heartedly follow this practice out of love for their creator. 'Sehri' is the most significant meal that is eaten before the morning prayer and 'Iftar' is the wholesome meal eaten at the end of the day to break the day's fast.

The month of Ramadan is at its peak and so is our curiosity to look for the most appetising chicken recipes for Iftar. We have listed down 5 of our best chicken recipes to have during the month of Ramzan. Please take heed below.

Ramadan 2021: Here Are 5 Of Our Best Chicken Recipes For Iftar:

1. Roast Chicken

It is a very quick and easy chicken recipe that can be made within a speck of time and serves as a perfect meal for iftar. This type of seasoned chicken is usually prepared in direct exposure to fire or baked in an oven. Add some roasted potato wedges and simple salad for a nice way to round off a roasted chicken platter. Click here for the recipe.

Roasted chicken is a popular chicken recipe

2. Kashmiri Chicken Pulao

A lip-smacking alternative savoury for a time-consuming chicken biryani which is equally delectable. This recipe is a perfect companion when served with raita, onion rings and mint chutney. Garnish it with dry fruits and fresh fruits to instantly flatter your taste palette. Here's the recipe for you.

Chicken pulao is very easy to make at home

3. Malaysian Chicken Curry

This curry is a perfect blend of Malaysian spices, coconut milk, lemongrass and is very easy to cook. It is a very flavoursome and savoury chicken curry enriched with juicy chicken and aromatic spices. Potatoes in the curry soak up all the spicy and umami flavours. Serve this curry with steamed rice and garlic lachha paratha. Click here for the recipe.

4. Tandoori Murgh

This incredibly delicious north Indian delicacy has been acknowledged as a popular Indian appetiser for more than a decade now. It is a very tempting fusion of savoury spices and juicy chicken chunks. Moreover, it is very easy to cook and tangy in taste. Sprinkle some chat masala, lemon juice and indulge! Click here for the recipe.

Tandoori chicken is an incredibly popular chicken starter

5. Chicken Seekh Kabab

Kebab recipe is absolutely a crowd-pleaser that draws the attention of people from all age groups. It is made with chicken keema, aromatic Indian spices and herbs that melts in your mouth with every single chaw. Serve this juicy chicken keema kabab rolls with onion rings and tangy mint sauce. Here's the recipe for you.

