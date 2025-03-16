The holy month of Ramadan is lighting up our days and nights with its unique vibe. From the early morning Sehri that kickstarts our fast with a burst of energy, to the eagerly awaited Iftar that brings families together at sunset, every moment is special. The Iftar spread is a feast for the senses, featuring mouthwatering treats like crispy samosas, spicy kebabs and fragrant biryanis. But one dish that truly steals the show is haleem – a slow-cooked, rich stew that blends tender meat with spices into a soul-satisfying delight. Its hearty flavour and comforting texture make it a top pick for breaking the fast.

Delicious History Of Haleem

Haleem's journey is as rich as the dish itself. It started as a simple dish, made with wheat and meat, called "harees" in the Middle East. Over time, it travelled to different countries and changed along the way. When it came to India, cooks added local spices and gave it a new flavour. Today, haleem is a must-have during Ramadan, especially in Hyderabad, where people love its rich, slow-cooked flavours. It's more than just food – it is a part of culture and tradition.





How To Make Haleem At Home | Quick And Easy Haleem Recipe

To make haleem, start by washing and soaking all the lentils and broken wheat. In a handi, heat some ghee and add whole spices. Then, add ginger-garlic paste followed by the lamb, saffron, green chilli paste, turmeric and other powdered spices. Cook until the lamb is half done, then mix in fried onions. Drain the water from the lentils and add them to the pot along with lamb stock. Season with salt and let it simmer until the lamb becomes tender and blends well with the lentils. Once done, check the seasoning and serve hot with your choice of bread. For a detailed recipe, click here.





Nutritional Value Of Haleem

Haleem is not just tasty but also super nutritious. Packed with 5698 kilocalories, it is an energy booster that keeps you full for hours. With 72 grams of protein, it helps in muscle building and keeps you strong. The 508 grams of fats make it rich and satisfying, while the 198 grams of carbs provide the fuel your body needs. It is also loaded with 3664 milligrams of potassium, which is great for the heart. Plus, the 43.408 grams of fibre keeps digestion smooth, and a little 60.497 milligrams of sodium balances the flavours.





Now you know how to whip up delicious Haleem and make your Iftar extra delicious.