A staple in every Indian kitchen, turmeric powder or haldi has been used in cooking and for medicinal purposes for years. It has a vibrant colour, earthy flavour and several health benefits that make it indispensable in our everyday cooking. Monsoon is here and we are facing extreme commute issues at this time. So, what if you decide to cook your favourite dal but find out that you are out of turmeric? Well, for those times, we have some easy substitutes for you! That's right, you can use other spices if you run out of turmeric last minute. If you are wondering which ones, then you have landed on the right page! Read on to know 5 turmeric substitutes that you can use in the kitchen.





Here Are 5 Turmeric Substitutes You Can Use In The Kitchen

1. Saffron

Also known as kesar in Hindi, saffron is like a fancy cousin of turmeric. Though it is relatively more expensive than turmeric, a pinch of saffron can easily produce haldi's distinct colour. Saffron is perfect for dishes like pulao, kheer, or biryani where you need a vibrant yellow colour. All you have to do is soak a few strands of saffron in warm water and then add it to your dish to release its colour and flavour. While saffron might not have turmeric's exact distinct taste, its sweetness and aroma can elevate your dishes.

2. Ground Cumin

If you can do without the yellow colour but need that flavour, then ground cumin, also known as jeera powder, can do the trick. Cumin has a warm, nutty flavour that complements every Indian dish. When mixed with other spices like Kashmiri red chilli powder, cumin powder can lend a pleasing taste. Cumin is particularly useful in dals, curries, and vegetables. Just use ½ teaspoon of cumin powder for every one teaspoon of turmeric powder.

3. Curry Powder

If you are out of turmeric powder, use the versatile curry powder in your kitchen! Curry powder has a blend of several spices, including turmeric, which makes it a handy substitute. This spice blend offers a mix of earthy, spicy and slightly sweet flavour profiles that add a burst of flavour to your dishes. All you have to do is use one teaspoon of curry powder for every teaspoon of turmeric.

4. Ground Ginger

Ground ginger or adrak powder is another substitute for turmeric. Although, it might not lend turmeric colour but adds a warm and spicy touch to your regular dishes. Ginger is a staple in Indian cooking, and its powder is used in a variety of dishes. It is great especially if you need to have haldi's distinct pungent smell in the dish. All you have to do is use ½ teaspoon of ground ginger for every teaspoon of turmeric and you are good to go!

5. Mustard Powder

For a similar flavour and colour profile, use mustard powder in your dishes. Also known as sarson ka powder, this spice is made from ground mustard seeds, it adds a peppery twist to your dishes. It is perfect for marinades, pickles, and spice mixes. Start with a pinch, because it's potent. Mustard powder can give your dishes a similar vibrant colour and zest. Just add ½ teaspoon of mustard powder for every teaspoon of haldi powder.





Did you know about these turmeric substitutes? Let us know in the comments below!