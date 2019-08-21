Recipe Video: This Easy-Peasy Aloo Raita Is Sure To Make You Fall For Potatoes Yet Again! 

Potatoes were not even a part of Indian cooking until the 17th century

They are a staple in Indian kitchens now, but would you believe that potatoes were not even a part of Indian cooking until the 17th century?! The Portuguese import came, saw and conquered. Now, potatoes have become an indispensable part of our daily cooking. From pulao, salad, stews, broth, biryani to desserts, you can use potatoes anywhere and they are sure to shine. Take, for instance, this potato raita, made with the goodness of yogurt, cubed potatoes, chopped onions and choice herbs, this cooling delicacy is yummy as well as healthy too! Yes, you heard us; the yogurt is extremely beneficial for your gut and since the potato used here is not fried but boiled, it saves you so many calories too.





(Also Read: 5 South Indian Raita Recipes with Beetroot, Gooseberry, Coconut and More)







This recipe of aloo raita or Indian potato salad posted by Mumbai-based vlogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi is ideal for days you feel like experimenting, but do not have much in your pantry to toy with. The ingredients used here are very basic, and it takes only a few minutes to prepare the recipe. A hit among both kids and adults alike, you can include the delicacy as part of your lunch/dinner spread too and impress your guests. Aloo raita also makes for an ideal vrat recipe, you can add or omit spices according to the vrat rules you follow. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.



Here's the delish recipe of aloo raita. Tell us how you liked it.







(Also Read: How Yogurt (Curd) Can Help You Keep Cool this Summer)













