Recipes: Quick And Easy Sweet Chutneys For Snacks And Chaats

Recipes: Sweet Chutneys

Highlights Sweet chutney is a must with light meals like chaat

It is usually a mix of sweet and tangy flavours

Here are some kinds of sweet chutneys you can make at home

We love our comfort mid-day snacks. Not only they whet our untimely hunger pangs but also please our appetite. There is a bevy of kinds of chaat and snacks to savour with evening tea or keep the stomach full till dinner time. Be it samosa, dahi bhalla, chila or bread pakoda, one thing is common in these dishes - chutney. And, usually these dishes are accompanied with both mint (pudina) chutney and sweet chutney (saunth). The medley of both sweet and sour dips lends the food an enticing flavour. Mint chutney is constant and usually made in the same old way. But, sweet chutneys can be made in a number of ways with different foods and ingredients.





Sweet chutney with a blend of sweetness and tanginess complement our Indian street foods and snacks well. There are many ways you can make sweet chutney.





Types Of Sweet Chutneys -

1.Khajoor Ki Chutney

Of all the fruits we know of, khajoor or sweet date is probably the sweetest. It is gooey in texture and forms honey-like paste. Chutney made with this fruit is sure to make for the perfect pairing with your chilli and sour green chutney.





View Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Chutney Recipes)





Fruit Chutney: Dates chutney

2.Aam Ki Chutney

Summer is all about mangoes. From milkshakes to ice-creams, mangoes are an intrinsic part of everything we eat or drink. Then, why not chutney? This sweet and spicy chutney is made with mangoes and a whole range of spices like peppercorns, bay leaf, asafoetida and cloves.





View Full Recipe





Aam ki chutney





3.Injli Puli

This is a famous sweet and sour ginger chutney from Kerala. Cooked along with jaggery and tamarind, this chutney attains a distinct mouth-watering flavour and aroma that you just can't resist.





View Full Recipe Here





Ginger chutney





4.Imli Ki Chutney

Commonly called 'sonth' in Hindi, this chutney is mostly made for fasting meals. Tangy imli (tamarind) paired with sweet gur (jaggery) makes for a heavenly combination. This chutney can be paired with any food like puri, bhatura and of course, your favourite chaat.





View Full Recipe Here





(Also Read: Guava Chutney Recipe)





Sonth ki Chutney





A sweet chutney takes the flavour game of any dish to the next level. Sweet chutney is a versatile side dish and can accompany not just snacks but also main meals like paranthas and rolls. Pick the kind of chutney you want to eat from the above list and do try the recipe at home for different kinds of meals.









