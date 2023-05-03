Pool parties are a great way to enjoy the summer season with friends and family. There's nothing like relaxing by the pool while soaking up the sun and enjoying a day full of fun. However, no pool party is complete without delicious and refreshing drinks to cool off in the heat. Choosing the perfect pool party drinks that will impress your guests and keep everyone hydrated and refreshed can be challenging, as there are so many different options available. If you are planning to host a pool party and aren't sure of which drinks to serve, worry not! We have got you covered. Take a look at some refreshing drinks recipes below.





Here Are 5 Recipes For Refreshing Pool Party Drinks:

1. Kaffir Lime Mojito

The kaffir lime mojito is a classic Cuban beverage made with white rum. Despite being a type of mojito, it tastes different from a classic mojito. This is because kaffir limes are more fragrant and stronger in taste in comparison to ordinary lime. This delightful drink only requires a few ingredients and will be loved by your guests. Click here for the full recipe.

Kaffir limes are more sour than lemons. Photo Credit: istock

2. Pina Colada

Nothing can beat a glass of cool pina colada! This tropical cocktail is made with tasty flavours of cream coconut and pineapple that are blended with ice and rum. Serve it with a fresh piece of pineapple slice placed on the rim of your glass. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Fruity Daiquiris

Your guests will go ga-ga over this rum-based drink. Daiquiri is a fruity concoction that's made with rum, lime, and sugar. This drink is packed with sweet and tangy flavours of fruits like strawberry, litchi, peach, etc. Click here for the full recipe.

This drink has a sweet and tangy taste. Photo Credit: Istock

4. Mint-Watermelon Slush

Don't worry! We have something for your non-alcoholic guests too. Since watermelons are easily available in summer, preparing a refreshing mint and watermelon slush will be a great option. Blend some pieces of watermelon with lemon, mint, and salt. Pour it into a glass and top your delicious drink with a mint leaf. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Spiced Tango

Don't miss out on making this zesty mango drink. Spiced tango is a summer-special cooler curated specially to beat the scorching heat! And what's better than preparing this for your pool party? Make this magical concoction with mango and lime juice, mixed along with herbs and spices. Click here for the full recipe.





We hope you and your guests enjoy the pool party with these drinks.