In India, roti-sabzi is a staple for all. You have it with sabzis, curries, and dal or simply pair it with achar, onion, and devour. In fact, different regions have different options to pair with their humble roti. That's not all. Roti is created in many forms using a range of flours including atta, maida, ragi flour, bajra flour, and makki (corn) flour amongst others. Today, people take it a step ahead and make it healthier by using seeds and multi-grains while kneading the dough. If you are someone who likes experimenting with your everyday roti, then you are surely in for a surprise. In this article, we will introduce one of our favourite roti variations that make for a standalone meal - you do not need to pair it with sabzi or dal. The dish is called vegetable roti.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Vegetable Roti: How Different Is It From Vegetable Paratha:

Vegetable roti is exactly what it sounds like. Vegetables, mixed with flour and then toasted to perfection- this dish is enjoyed as is or with some dahi and achar on the sides. Now you must be wondering if this sounds like a mixed-veg paratha. While the ingredients are almost the same, if you look into the preparation technique, you will find some striking differences between the two.

- Difference of flour: While paratha is made with a mix of atta and maida, this dish includes atta or its healthier alternatives.

- Difference in kneading technique: While the vegetable is stuffed inside the dough while making paratha, here the vegetable is mashed and mixed with the atta while kneading the dough. Hence, you need to hand-press the dough ball to get the shape of a roti.

- Difference in cooking: Paratha is made in ghee or butter; in fact, no paratha seems perfect without oodles of ghee on it. On the other hand, vegetable roti includes minimal ghee while toasting. Hence, we follow a slow cooking process to make it perfect.

How To Make Vegetable Roti:

The recipe is super simple. You can either use any dry sabzi from last night's meal or boil some fresh ones of your choice. We prefer the classic potato, carrot, beans, peas and cauliflower. You can also add some beetroot for sweetness and colour. Then mash the boiled potatoes and mix onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and spices. To it, add atta and knead a dough.

Cut small dough balls and hand press them to flat rotis. Brush some oil on the tawa and toast the roti to perfection on low flame. Serve hot. Click here for the detailed recipe.

You can also pack it for lunch and enjoy a perfect combination of roti sabzi, in an all-new avatar. Try it today!