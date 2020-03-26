Replace Regular Sodas And Sugary Drinks With This Home-Made Cooler

Highlights Go caffeine-free to curb drinking soda

Drink adequate water

These summer coolers can be yummy replacement to the regular sodas

Summer is almost here and it is that time of the year when we stock up sodas and other sugary drinks to beat the heat. Although these drinks are popular among people of all ages, they come with several diseases too. From cholesterol to weight gain, these sodas affect humans in several ways. These sugary sodas are high in calorie, carbohydrate and trans fats. The caffeine content in these drinks may be one the reasons to make it addictive to people. As per experts, one of the reasons for caffeine addiction is its stimulating effects. Excess consumption of caffeine is stated to effect heart and also brain.





Hence, it is always suggested to curtail down on consumption of sugary drinks. Several experts have given different suggestions for the same, which include adequate consumption of water, going caffeine-free, switching to diet sodas et al. Another way is to replace the sodas with carbonated water.





Here We Bring You A Summer Cooler Recipe That Can Easily Replace Your Sugary Sodas:

Ingredients:

Use any fruit of your choice. Here are a few options we can suggest-





Strawberries- two cups (chopped)

Orange- two cups (chopped)





Lemon juice- one cup





Carbonated water/sparkling water/club soda- one litre for each fruit





Honey/Maple syrup- as per taste





Airtight glass bottles- three (each for one cooler)





Preparation:

Option 1-





Take the strawberries in a blender, blend it well.





Strain the blended strawberries for fresh pulp.





Add honey or maple syrup if you want. Keep the mix aside.





Take one bottle; pour the fresh strawberry pulp in it.





Add the carbonated water/sparkling water/club soda in the bottle.





Close the lid and keep it air-tight. Refrigerate it.





Your strawberry fizzy cooler is ready!





Option 2-





Take the orange in a blender, blend it well.





Strain the blended orange for fresh juice.





Add honey or maple syrup if you want. Keep the mix aside.





Take a bottle; pour the orange juice in it.





Add carbonated water/sparkling water/club soda in it.





Close the lid and keep it air-tight. Refrigerate it.





Your orange fizz is ready!











Option 3-





Take the third bottle.





Add lemon juice in it.





Add carbonated water/sparkling water/club soda in it.





Close the lid and keep it air-tight. Refrigerate it.





Your lime fizz is ready!



