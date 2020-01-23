Republic Day 2020: 5 Quirky Paratha Recipes For Desi And Delicious Breakfast

Indian breakfast and one is bound to picture hot and greasy parathas instantly.

The Republic Day is just around the corner and the celebratory vibe is hard to miss. Markets and streets are crowded with flags, badges, tri-coloured stationaries and mithai. School students rehearsing for special songs and parades, and by now, we are sure you must have received an invitation for the flag-hoisting ceremony that is to happen in your society too. On Republic Day, people often watch National parades and special programs on TV and indulge in a hearty breakfast. Think Indian breakfast and one is bound to picture hot and greasy parathas instantly. Stuffed parathas like gobhi, aloo, and paneer are a commonplace on our breakfast table. But this National holiday, let's try pushing the envelope a bit. Try these quirky paratha recipes and give your family a pleasant surprise.





5 Quirky Paratha Recipes For Desi And Delicious Breakfast:

1. Keema Paratha

Whole wheat flat-bread filled with juicy and spicy mutton keema, roasted on a girdle. We believe there cannot be a better start to the day. Make sure you are not stingy with the filling there. Nobody is a fan of sparse stuffing. Pair it with raita or pickle and gobble away.





The distinct taste of garlic makes it a hit across globe. We love the way it uplifts our gravies and rice dishes. Mix it with maida, yogurt, desi ghee and you have an excellent base for parathas too! You can pair it with a variety of accompaniments. Here are some ideas.

(Also Read: Breads Of Delhi: 5 Kinds Of Bread You Must Try In Delhi)





Got some left-over barfi at home. Don't know what to do with them? Try making parathas! No kidding. Barfi makes for an excellent sweet-filling for your stuffed parathas. If you are a fan of halwa paratha, we are sure you'll like this too!





(Also Read: Obbattu or Puran Poli: The Art of Making the Stuffed Indian Sweet Bread)





How do you spruce anything bland? We know we try to liven it up with eggs. If you identify an anda lover too, you must try this classic recipe. It makes a divine combination with mango chutney, pudina chutney and pickles.





This is one of the best ways to make your kids eat some vegetables. The fussy-eaters can get hard to please at times, but that does not mean you cannot think of smart ways to get the job done. This loaded paratha recipe is sure to fill you up with all things, delish and healthy.





(Also Read: Mughlai Paratha: We Bet You Can't Resist This Meat Filled Deep-Fried Egg Paratha from Bengal)







Try these quirky paratha recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Here's wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!







