On a regular day, our lunch or dinner plates will have a dal, rice/roti and a basic sabji, and to be honest, this is the most wholesome and comforting food that you can ask for. But do this same platter for 7 days, week after week, and it's natural to get monotonous and boring. Thankfully, we are blessed with flavourful dishes from all over the country which we can make to easily spice up these plain meal platters with minimum effort. And one of those spicy curries that we generally make to give our boring meal a flavourful twist is the beloved gate ki sabji. Gatte ki sabji is made with besan (gram flour), steamed and fried, these juicy besan discs are then dipped in a rich gravy and taste just heavenly.

Everyone loves a hearty and spicy gatte ki sabji, but you will like it even more with this unique twist to it

We are all familiar with the tantalizing flavors of gate ki sabji and this simple yet rich curry has been featured in a number of our occasions and fancy dinners, so much so that it is almost becoming another regular sabji that you usually make. Now if you are thinking that this curry has given us all that's it got and it's time for it to move away from the limelight, you may want to reconsider your thoughts. Because gatte ki sabji just got a fun makeover, and now the curry looks like nothing you've seen before. Follow the same recipe as you usually do just one simple change in the process and voila, you are left with the brand new - Ring gate ki sabji.

Interested to know how to make this unique sabji? Well, we got you covered with the recipe and the process to make these lip-smacking gate ke rings.

How To Make Ring Gatte Ki Sabji l Ring Gatte Ki Sabji Recipe :

In a bowl mix besan, red chili powder, haldi powder, ajwain, hing, saunf and salt. Add a little ghee for some extra flavour; knead a soft dough by adding curd and no water. Now make tiny balls out of it and roll them out to make rings. Boil these rings in the water and remove them once they start floating on the surface of the water. Now Make your regular gate ki sabji and add these rings to elevate the look of the curry. For the detailed step-by-step recipe, click here.





Let us know how you liked the spicy flavourful ring gate ki sabji in the comments below.










