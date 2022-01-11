Sara Ali Khan set her foot on the path of success from her very first film and hasn't looked back ever since. Sara is an entertainer both on and off-screen and her social media presence is proof of that. When the actor is not busy with her rigorous shoot schedules, she can be seen having a gala time with her fans and friends. From traveling to different locations to dancing to the tunes of her recent favorite songs, Sara is a delight to watch and we are sure all of us will agree to that. But even in her glitzy and glamorous life if there has to be one thing that Sara enjoys just like every single one of us, it is good food! Yes, you read that right, the fit and fabulous Sara Ali Khan is a sucker for good indulgent food and her Instagram timeline has time and again proven that.





(Also read: Sara Ali Khan Is Having A Great Time In Delhi. Here's What She Ate)





The 'Kedarnath' famed star has most recently blessed us with another one of quirky posts that spells out her love for food if you had any doubts. She put up a post on her Instagram story recently and it featured a collage of her pictures. One of those pictures was of Sara lying down to enjoy a sunny beach day; the table in front of her was lined up with healthy and delicious treats. A whole lot of fruits, veggies, and juice, along with a basket full of what looks like muffins and cupcakes awaited her. In the second picture, Sara can be seen sitting on a tractor in the middle of a field. The caption to this picture, in true Sara-style read, "Kabhi rait, Kabhi Khet, but always khana in the pait". Take a look at it here:

Sara Ali Khan posted a picture on her Instagram story

A couple of hours later Sara posted another picture of a delicious plate of street-style noodles and Manchurian from the streets of Indore. Look at it here:

Sara was enjoying her meal in Indore

(Also read: Sara Ali Khan's Breakfast Tray Or Shayari - We Can't Decide What's Better)





Sara loves showcasing her delicious food diaries from time to time; most recently, she was spotted at the Indian gate enjoying kulfi with Janhvi Kapoor. Both Janhvi and Sara can be seen bonding over food in their many social media posts. The two had also been indulging in delicious Himachali food on their trip to Kedarnath where they enjoyed some pahadi chai and bhojan. Read more about it here.





On the work front, Sara was last seen in her recent release 'Atrangi Re' alongside superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, Sara will be seen in Indian cinematographer and director Lakshman Utkekar's upcoming project that is yet to be named. It is also speculated that the recent pictures from the farm that Sara has been uploading on her profile are from the shoot for the same.