Besides her acting prowess, Sara is known for her quirky poetry on Instagram as well.

Highlights Sara Ali Khan just got back from a vacation in Maldives

She was holidaying with mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Sara shared some stunning pictures from the holiday







Sara Ali Khan just got back from a luxurious vacation in the Maldives. With pristine beaches and picturesque views, her holiday in the Maldives was a dream holiday of so many of us. Sara, too, seems like in no mood to get over it anytime soon! She shared some pictures while on the vacation with mother Amrita Arora and brother Ibrahim and featured some delicious food on the table, including truffle cheese fries, crab steak and a Belgian chocolate cake, all of which made us drool and crave some too! The actor has been sharing pictures from the vacation, and now in a recent set of throwback pictures, in her true signature Sara style, the actor has dedicated the post to all the deliciousness she devoured in the Maldives.





Besides her acting prowess, Sara is known for her quirky poetry on Instagram as well. Her latest Instagram post was a slice of the same! Sara took to Instagram to share some stunning beachside and poolside pictures along with a floating breakfast tray that made us drool even more. Look at the post here:





(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Holiday Feast In Maldives Featured Fries, Crabs And What Not, See Pic)





Doesn't the colourful breakfast tray look all things delicious?! The boast-shaped tray had freshly cut fruits, including papaya and melons, along with pumpkin seeds, set of croissants with dips and jams on the side, a bowl of cereals along with fresh fruit juice and a giant serving of coconut water. Seems like Sara knew how to take care of her diet even on the holiday by eating all things fresh and wholesome! She captioned the post in true signature Sara style, "When Sister Sara fears post-binge bloat Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float.' Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat".





Promoted







Despite being one of the fittest actors in the industry today, Sara has never shied away from expressing her love for food and keeps giving us glimpses of her occasional indulgences. Here's looking forward to more such deliciousness from Sara's food diaries!







