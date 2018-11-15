Sara Ali Khan's Meal In London Looks Almost As Gorgeous As Her! (See Pics)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan ate at a cafe in London yesterday

Her poached eggs and French toast looked abosolutely gorgeous

Sara Ali Khan lost a lot of weight thanks to pilates

Star kid and soon-to-be a Bollywood debutante, Sara Ali Khan might as well have taken a permanent top place in the future of the film industry. The youngster already has a huge fan following across the globe and is known for her drop dead gorgeous looks and elegant style. Sara has also been attracting a lot of appreciation ever since the launch of Kedarnath trailer. The movie, which is a love story against the backdrop of a natural calamity, also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, who plays Sara Ali Khan's love interest. The chemistry between the protagonists has impressed many but almost everyone was particularly appreciative of Sara Ali Khan's acting which seems to be superlative, at least from the trailer. Sara is also one of the most eagerly followed young actors among the upcoming crop of Bollywood stars, and much to our delight, seems to be a foodie as well.





Sara Ali Khan posted pictures of what looks like an amazing and soul-satisfying meal at a café in London and the food looks almost as gorgeous as Sara herself. The pictures of what looks like poached eggs with toast and French toast with ice-cream, were posted on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram stories and we may or may not have spent an unnecessarily long time, just staring at them.





Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fitness Regime: What Does it Take to Stay Fit?

Have a look:





Doesn't it look oh-so appetising? Sara Ali Khan's toned physique belies such indulgence, but then again, we're sure the girl worked hard to burn those calories off. Everybody deserves to treat themselves with good food every once in a while! We know for a fact that the 25-year-old spends a lot of time working out. Popular celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit is Sara Ali Khan's fitness mentor and she also does Boot Camp Training under Cindy Jourdain.





Well, we wish Sara Ali Khan all the very best for Kedarnath and wish we see more deliciousness on her social media pages in the future.







