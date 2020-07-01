Sara Ali Khan's Philosophy On Cake Is All The Motivation We Need To Bake One Now

The dark chocolate cake was in a shape of a flower

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan debuted in the year 2018

Sara Ali Khan lost about 30 kilos before entering the film industry

Sara Ali Khan created ripples in the industry ever since her first appearance on a famous chat show; fans couldn't help but gush about her eloquence and affable charm. She went on to win all major awards that year for her stellar performance in 'Kedarnath', and also became a fitness icon overnight. How you ask? For the uninitiated, Sara weighed about 95 kilos prior to stepping foot in the industry. She revamped her diet, went through rigorous training for her weight loss. But Sara has also never shied away from admitting that she is a big foodie, and loves to indulge once in a while.





On Tuesday, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress shared the image of this delectable looking cake in her Instagram story. This dark chocolate cake in a shape of a flower placed on a golden cardboard looks all things moist and decadent. The shapely contours and the neat finish of the cake is one drool-worthy sight we cannot get enough of. Her choice of gifs to describe her feelings about the cake, echoed our exact sentiment too- "Why have chaos when you can have cake?", the gif read. Relatable right? While we don't know about you, we are definitely thinking to bake one today. Think you could use some 'sweet' mid-week motivation too? Click here and get some of our most favourite cake recipes of all times!

