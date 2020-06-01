Sara Ali Khan's Punjabi Sunday Brunch Was Indulgence Overload (See Pics Inside)

Sara Ali Khan is a self-confessed foodie

Sara Ali Khan, who recently wowed the internet with her weight-loss journey, shared an Instagram story on Sunday featuring her loaded, Punjabi brunch. The actress, who lost around 30-40 kilos before stepping foot in the industry, has never shied away from admitting that the journey, though fulfilling, has been a very tough one. She had to give up on her favourite foods, train for hours and what not - but there were days that her trainers would let her indulge a bit. And even now, the actress who is currently one of India's biggest fitness icons, gives in to her cravings sometimes without guilt. Take, for instance, her recent Sunday fare that was all things Punjabi and decadent. In an Instagram story posted by the actress, we can spot a plate filled with left-over makki ki roti, rajma, bhurji and chutney. Next to it is a tall glass of lassi, and some onion salad, lemon and curd. "So full can't move...like Fuffy Singh(Sara's pet dog)" she captioned the image. "Makki Ki Roti+Lassi+Ghee", she wrote further, revealing some contents of her 'Lazy Sunday' meal.





Sara who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan has a slew of interesting projects up her sleeves. She would be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1 ' remake. She has also been roped in as lead in Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with Megastars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.